24 Sheffield pubs that will be open on Christmas Day

Christmas Day doesn’t have to see you get up at 6am to prep the turkey.
There are a number of pubs in Sheffield that will be open on the day, serving festive drinks and delicious set menus.
It is mostly chain pubs, including a number of the 664 Wetherspoons pubs that will be open across the UK this Christmas Day.
Here are 24 pubs in Sheffield that you can visit - or book to visit - on Christmas Day 2024.
1. The White Rose
The White Rose, at 17 Handsworth Road, Darnall, will be serving pre-booked three-course meals on Christmas Day. | Google
2. The Woodseats Palace
The Woodseats Palace, at 692 Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, is one of the Wetherspoons that will be open on Christmas Day. | Google
3. The Sheaf Island
The Sheaf Island, on Ecclesall Road, will also be open on Christmas Day. | Google
4. The Francis Newton
The Francis Newton, on Clarkehouse Road, Broomhall, will be serving customers on Christmas Day. | Submitted
