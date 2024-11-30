24 Sheffield pubs that will be open on Christmas Day

Christmas Day doesn’t have to see you get up at 6am to prep the turkey.

There are a number of pubs in Sheffield that will be open on the day, serving festive drinks and delicious set menus.

It is mostly chain pubs, including a number of the 664 Wetherspoons pubs that will be open across the UK this Christmas Day.

Here are 24 pubs in Sheffield that you can visit - or book to visit - on Christmas Day 2024.

1 . The White Rose The White Rose, at 17 Handsworth Road, Darnall, will be serving pre-booked three-course meals on Christmas Day.

2 . The Woodseats Palace The Woodseats Palace, at 692 Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, is one of the Wetherspoons that will be open on Christmas Day.

3 . The Sheaf Island The Sheaf Island, on Ecclesall Road, will also be open on Christmas Day.

4 . The Francis Newton The Francis Newton, on Clarkehouse Road, Broomhall, will be serving customers on Christmas Day.