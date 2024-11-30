24 Sheffield pubs that will be open on Christmas Day

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 30th Nov 2024, 09:01 BST

Leave it to the professionals to carve the turkey and pour the wine this Christmas.

Christmas Day doesn’t have to see you get up at 6am to prep the turkey.

There are a number of pubs in Sheffield that will be open on the day, serving festive drinks and delicious set menus.

It is mostly chain pubs, including a number of the 664 Wetherspoons pubs that will be open across the UK this Christmas Day.

Here are 24 pubs in Sheffield that you can visit - or book to visit - on Christmas Day 2024.

The White Rose, at 17 Handsworth Road, Darnall, will be serving pre-booked three-course meals on Christmas Day.

1. The White Rose

The White Rose, at 17 Handsworth Road, Darnall, will be serving pre-booked three-course meals on Christmas Day. | Google

The Woodseats Palace, at 692 Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, is one of the Wetherspoons that will be open on Christmas Day.

2. The Woodseats Palace

The Woodseats Palace, at 692 Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, is one of the Wetherspoons that will be open on Christmas Day. | Google

The Sheaf Island, on Ecclesall Road, will also be open on Christmas Day.

3. The Sheaf Island

The Sheaf Island, on Ecclesall Road, will also be open on Christmas Day. | Google

The Francis Newton, on Clarkehouse Road, Broomhall, will be serving customers on Christmas Day.

4. The Francis Newton

The Francis Newton, on Clarkehouse Road, Broomhall, will be serving customers on Christmas Day. | Submitted

