Christmas village complete with ice rink transforms Meadowhall into winter wonderland
The centre’s Orange Car Park has been taken over by a covered ice skating rink, along with festive fairground rides – and a unique Santa experience.
The Magical Winterland is part of a glittering Christmas village, with something for everyone – from families wanting to create lasting memories to groups of friends and colleagues who want a very special festive day out.
Organisers have added more fairground rides this year with around a dozen on offer – including the towering StarFlyer which will give a real adrenaline rush experience to anyone brave enough to get on board.
At the other end of the scale, visitors to the village can take part in the Santa Experience, where youngsters can interact with Mrs Claus and the forest animals before getting to meet Santa in person – and receive a gift.
As well as the performance – which lasts around 30 minutes – those who book for the experience can also take part in activities such as Christmas bauble decorating.
There is the add-on option of getting inside a giant snowglobe and having pictures taken while playing in the “snow.”
The Christmas Village hosts a number of food outlets, including seasonal favourites such as waffles, crepes and German-style hot dogs, along with a new Apres Bar, offering everything from hot chocolate to mulled wine.
Prices for the activities range from entry into the Santa Experience which starts at £10.95 for a child and £5.95 for an adult, to 45 minute skating sessions which are £12 for children and £15 for adults, with family tickets also available.
Kris Longshaw, organiser of The Magical Winterland, said: “People are now gearing up to do all of their Christmas shopping at Meadowhall so there can’t be a better time to bring the family and start creating magical festive memories.
“We’ve really ramped up the event this year and there’s plenty to also appeal to groups of friends or work colleagues who want to enjoy the European festivities feel we’ve created in our Apres Bar.
“We can’t wait to see everyone turning up and having a really incredible time.”
Tickets for the Santa Experience, ice skating and snow globe can be booked at www.themagicalwinterland.co.uk which also has details of everything that will be available.