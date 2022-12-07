Here’s where you can book your Christmas dinner in Sheffield if you do not want to stress yourself out this holiday season.

While nothing compares to making a homemade Christmas feast for loved ones, it’s completely understandable if you’d like a break from it every once in a while, especially if your everyday life is already demanding. With so many local establishments to choose from across Sheffield, the possibilities to find your perfect Christmas spread are endless.

Finding what you want on a plate can be difficult, whether it be turkey, chicken, or maybe a vegetarian burger (because why not?). But worry no more, as we have put together a list of places in Sheffield that can accommodate your needs this holiday season.

From the popular pub chain Wetherspoons to the Prince of Wales Sheffield - these are some of the places that have just opened for booking and offer delectable Christmas dinner meals. So sit back, relax and have your festive feast taken care of.

Last minute places to book your Christmas dinner in Sheffield

Wetherspoons (November 16 to Christmas Eve)

Popular pub chain Wetherspoons has returned with its Christmas dinner, but it is only available through Christmas Eve. This year, they are offering a traditional Christmas meal, featuring turkey breast slices, a pork, apricot and cranberry stuffing, roasted Chantenay carrots and parsnips, as well as Maris Piper mash and pigs-in-blankets.

And for that ultimate indulgent cheese fest, why not try their big cheese burger for something different. You don’t have to book your table in advance at Wetherspoons as it is based on a first-come first-served basis so just show up at the nearest Wetherspoons branch on the day. For more information on its Christmas meals, visit Wetherspoons website .

The Prince of Wales, Sheffield

Price: Christmas four-course menu (£87.95 per adult), three-course from £45.99 per child

For a truly special Christmas Day in Sheffield, why not spend the day at The Prince of Wales where they will take care of everything for you. The mains range from hand-carved turkeys that come with Cumberland pigs in blankets, roasted potatoes, festive vegetables, bread sauce, gravy, and cranberry sauce parcels.

There are also other meals on the menu including pizza and linguine which you can choose from. For more information on its Christmas Day lunch and book your table, visit The Prince of Wales Sheffield website .

The York, Sheffield

Price: £80 (adults), £30 (children)

For an ultimate Christmas Day lunch, The York Sheffield has some top-notch options that can cater to your needs, even if you’re vegan. On top of welcome drinks, the menu includes smoked salmon blini, roasted rib or beef with beef shin cigar, pan fried halibut, Turkey ballotine or cranberry and spinach wellington.

To find out more about the menu, visit The York Sheffield website and book your table via Design My Night website .

The Fox House

Price: £79.95

If you fancy an extra special affair, why not pop in Sheffield’s countryside pub at The Fox House where all kinds of flavours await. This includes baked scallops and prawns in a creamy garlic and cheese sauce, as well as British venison steak served with dauphinoise potatoes and blackcurrant jus.

If that’s not enough, end your meal with a sweet dessert - the Merry Berry Meringue Bauble filled with berries, amaretti biscuits, and cream. To avoid disappointment, book your table on The Fox House website where you can also take a look at its extensive Christmas menu.

Whitley Hall

Price: £150 (aged 18 and above only)

Despite it being on the more expensive side, Whitley Hall promises an ultimate Christmas Day lunch that keeps you satisfied. With pre-lunch canapes and arrival drink for a start, the restaurant will also serve you demitasse starters that include Scottish smoked Salmon and duck liver and cointreau parfait.