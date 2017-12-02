Children’s hospital gets high tech health

A high tech x-ray suite has been funded for Sheffield Children’s Hospital thanks to a generous donation of £250,000 from Westfield Health.

The award-winning Sheffield-based health and wellbeing company has enabled the hospital to give young outpatients arriving with everything from suspected broken bones to chest problems a faster result, the best health care and a magical sensory experience to boot.

The digital x-ray system takes centre stage in the new outpatient department at the specialist hospital.

Funded entirely by Westfield Health, the equipment enables x-ray images to be produced in seconds while the patient is still on the machine.

Interim associate director of Pharmacy, Diagnostics and Genetics at The Children’s Hospital, Sara Elliott, said: “We wanted to make the imaging experience as pleasant as possible for children. Our surroundings have a powerful effect on how we feel, and that’s especially important in a hospital, where the environment can influence wellbeing.” Chairman of the Westfield Health Charitable Trust, Graham Moore, said: “We have been a long standing supporter of The Children’s Hospital Charity and we are delighted to be able to make this donation for such a fantastic piece of equipment. Sheffield Children’s Hospital is a wonderful facility and we are very lucky to have it in the city.” Each scan has now been turned into a sensory experience. Special lighting and sound effects turn the x-ray room into a magical forest, helping to calm young patients. It’s anticipated the system will be used more than 15,000 times each year.