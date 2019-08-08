Celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli cooks for fundraiser in aid of Tim Bilton

Date:11th June 2019. Picture James Hardisty. Chef Tim Bilton, was first diagnosed with cancer 5 years ago, unfortunately the illness has returned for a third time and he has been told it is incurable, he has started a blog to help other men facing battle against cancer.

The French celebrity chef will be at Cannon Hall Farm for a one-off fund-raising evening in aid of Tim Bilton, who is head chef in the White Bull.

Tim has been diagnosed with stage four cancer and is undergoing dual immunotherapy to try to give him some quality time with his wife Adele and two sons, Henry, aged 13, and Charlie, age seven.

Multi-Michelin Star chef Jean-Christophe heard about Tim’s battle through his blog, On A Knife Edge, where he posts updates about his cancer journey and his personal life.

Jean-Christophe offered his services for free to help raise money for Tim.

Cannon Hall Farm's Robert Nicholson said: "We are really honoured that someone like Jean-Christophe has given up his valuable time to help us raise money for Tim and his family.

“Tim is really well thought of, being an experienced chef himself who once appeared on television show Great British Menu, and so it really means a lot that people wish to support him like this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We really hope our farm fans get behind us to make this an amazing evening and to help us raise as much money as possible for Tim and his family."

The marquee at Cannon Hall Farm will be transformed into a demo kitchen for the 'Evening with' event on August 27, where all proceeds will go to help Tim's family make some amazing memories.

On the evening, Tim will be talking about his battle and will be talking to Jean-Christophe about his own fund-raising work for charity Stand Up To Cancer.Jean-Christophe will then take to the stage to do some cookery demos and discuss his varied career.

The evening will finish with music, mingling and a hot buffet in our White Bull restaurant.

Tickets for the event are priced at £19.95 per person and must be pre-booked online.