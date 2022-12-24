A mother and daughter cat duo are up for adoption in Sheffield this #caturday.

The adorable mother and daughter duo, Lu and Maggie are on the search for a new home after their owner sadly passed away. The pair are currently being looked after by The Sheffield Cat Shelter after living on their porch with a relative.

Lu and Maggie are both affectionate and love their food. They like to go outdoors and are used to living with sensible children but are not fond of dogs.

Maggie is a little more forthcoming than her mum, Lu. Maggie will often come straight over for a fuss, or roll over on the floor! Lu enjoys a fuss but will let you do the hard work and come to her. Lu also has some awesomely full lips! No fillers are needed!

The pair have a beautifully patterned fur coat and stunning green eyes. They have had their vet checks and are in perfect health, they just need to find a new home where they can put their paws up and be loved. Lu and Maggie would love some new owners, but would not like to live with other cats or dogs.

How to adopt Lu & Maggie this #Caturday

