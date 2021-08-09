This is why Sheffield drivers could end up with a £1,000 MOT fine - and how to avoid it

Dubbed “Super September”, motoring experts are expecting a massive backlog of vehicle owners trying to book their MOTs next month after receiving a six-month extension during the Covid lockdown.

They are warning drivers to book their tests as soon as possible, with fears that garages may become so busy they will not be able to get to every car by the required date – meaning some people may have to stop using their vehicle until they can get booked in, or face a hefty £1,000 fine for driving without a valid MOT.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said; “MOT centres are already feeling the strain and with ‘Super September’ looming, savvy drivers can get ahead of the game.

Motorists in Sheffield are being urged to book in their MOT tests as soon as possible to avoid receiving a £1,000 fine as extensions are set to come to an end in September. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

“Don’t delay, book today. With bookings up to 90 days in advance, all drivers can use AA Smart Care to find trusted local garages to keep their vehicle on the road.

“Usually people leave booking their MOT to the last possible moment; drivers won’t have that luxury this time.”

More than 5.5 million drivers took the opportunity to delay their MOT tests at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The extension date is now looming though, and, coupled with those who already had their tests due in September, garages are becoming increasingly worried about getting round to every vehicle.

So the advice is to book your car in for its test as soon as possible and ensure all of your documentation is up to date to avoid any repercussions.

The fines for driving without an MOT

The current fine for driving with no MOT is up to £1,000. Thanks to new rules introduced in England in 2018, you could receive a fine of more than double this for driving an unroadworthy car, even if your MOT is still valid.

The current £1,000 fine stands whether you receive a major fault or continue driving after your MOT is overdue, but the new classification system makes it possible to receive a far higher fine.

This is because driving a dangerous car carries a £2,500 penalty. If your car receives a dangerous classification, you will be unable to drive the vehicle until it’s repaired and tested again – even if your previous MOT is still in date.

An online database now makes it even easier for authorities to check your MOT status.

To avoid facing these penalties, motorists are expected to check the status of their MOT regularly and ensure they book in for their test well in advance of the expiry date.

It is also advised to have alternative travel arrangements in place in case your car fails its MOT test, as it is illegal to drive it until the repairs have been carried out.