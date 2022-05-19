Tesla opens up UK Superchargers to owners of other EVs

Tesla has announced that it has opened parts of its UK Supercharger network to owners of other electric cars with immediate effect.

The EV specialist has unlocked its chargers at 15 locations around the UK to allow owners of non-Tesla models access for the first time.

The move, which affects sites in England, Scotland and Wales opens up 158 devices - around a fifth of all Tesla’s UK Superchargers - and gives non-Tesla owners access to units capable of charging at up to 250kW, instantly expanding the country’s public rapid charging provision.

The move is part of a wider trial that has seen Superchargers in a number of European countries opened to non-Tesla owners.

15 UK sites are being opened to other drivers as part of a Europe-wide trial (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

A statement from Tesla said: “It’s always been our ambition to open the Supercharger network to Non-Tesla EVs, and by doing so, encourage more drivers to go electric.

“Access to an extensive, convenient and reliable fast-charging network is critical for large-scale EV adoption. That’s why, since opening our first Superchargers in 2012, we have been committed to rapid expansion of the network.

“More customers using the Supercharger network enables faster expansion. Our goal is to learn and iterate quickly, while continuing to aggressively expand the network, so we can eventually welcome both Tesla and non-Tesla drivers at every Supercharger worldwide.”

The pilot scheme means drivers of most modern EVs will be able to charge at the 15 Tesla sites, although there are some restrictions.

Owners of any brand of EV will be able to use the Tesla sites

All the locations in the trial use Tesla’s V2 or V3 chargers with CCS connections. Most modern EVs used CCS for rapid charging but cars which rely on CHAdeMO or Type 2 connections won’t be able to use them.

Tesla has also warned that the layout of some locations means the charging cables on the Superchargers may not be long enough to reach the charge ports on all other models.

To use the chargers, non-Tesla owners have to download the Tesla app, create an account and register payment details. They can then control their charge via the app.

Tesla has said that charging costs will vary depending on the location of the charger, with the exact price displayed on the app when a location is selected. However, it is believed that the average price will be 60p per kWh - more than Instavolt charges for its 150kW chargers but less than the Ionity network’s 350kW units.

Drivers of other EVs will be able to pay a monthly subscription of £10.99 to reduce their charging costs.

The full list of sites now open to non-Tesla drivers is as follows:

Scotland

Aviemore

Dundee

South-East England

Folkestone Eurotunnel

Thurrock

Uxbridge

Wokingham

Cambridgeshire/Oxfordshire

Banbury

Thetford

Trumpington

Wyboston

The North

Belford

Manchester Trafford

Wales

Aberystwyth

Flint Mountain