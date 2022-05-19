Road Test: Jeep Compass 4xe S

The Jeep Compass is the family-friendly face in the go-anywhere, do anything US brand’s portfolio.

It’s capable without looking too aggressive and is just as home on the street as it is in bowling along a forest track.

It’s been around for a few years now and has proved to be one of the most popular Jeep models.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wider, lower grille gives the front bumper a more aggressive stance

In 2020 it added a plug-in hybrid model to the line-up, the 4xe, which was given a refresh for the 2022 model year.

The changes weren’t too radical and to the casual observer it probably won’t appear to have changed very much at all.

There’s a wider, lower grille which gives the front bumper a more aggressive stance, new 19in aluminum wheels and LED lights all round.

The interior, in contrast, has been given a complete redesign with changes to the dash, door panels and central tunnel. Our top spec S version getting a leather-topped dashboard.

It now has an automatic-lift boot lid but little else about the back end has changed.

The main talking point is the new 10.1in infotainment system which incorporates navigation and dominates the dashboard, angled in such a way and positioned high enough up so that it makes it easy to use and see, even in bright light and without taking eyes off the road

It also has a10.25in digital instrument cluster which can be customised to individual driver preferences.

Cabin storage space has been beefed up three-fold according to Jeep - 7.2litres against 2.8 litres - while boot space remains the same at 438 litres with the seats up.

It also gets an automatic-lift boot lid which is a welcome feature but little else about the back end has changed.

The interior has been given a complete redesign with changes to the dash, door panels and central tunnel

The powertrain has been tweaked for efficiency and careful drivers will be rewarded with digital ‘Kiri coins’. Developed by Kiri Technologies in partnership with Jeep’s parent company, Stellantis, the accumulated coins can be used to buy goods and services in a ‘green’ marketplace up to a value of around £50 a year.

The more you charge your car, the more points you accrue and Jeep hopes it will encourage drivers of the plug-in hybrid to use its electric mode more often rather than relying on the petrol engine for day to day use.

If you want the top-specced model Compass S it only comes as a plug-in hybrid. Powered by a 178bhp four-cylinder petrol engine it is given a leg up by way of an electric motor to give a combined total of 237bhp.

Those with a relatively short commute will be able to make exclusive use of the all-electric range of around 30miles - providing you have somewhere at either end to plug it in.

The Jeep is very capable off-road

The Compass is rapid enough but the automatic gearbox slows things down a bit and changes seem laboured with the engine noisier than you’d expect. We found the steering a bit light and lacking feedback and the suspension a little on the firm side.

The S is priced at £40,895 and as well as the specifications covered elsewhere in this piece includes smartphone mirroring, wireless charging, heated and electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, adaptive cruise control and a good range of safety features to keep drivers, passengers and pedestrians safe.

Jeep Compass 4xe S

Price: ££40,895)

Engine: 1.3-litre 4cyl turbo petrol PHEVol

Power: 237bhp

Torque: 199lb/ft

Transmission: Six-speed automatic and four-wheel drive

Top speed: 124mph

0-62mph: 7.5 seconds

Economy: 156.9mpg