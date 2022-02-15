National driving school reveal how safe Sheffield is for learner drivers

Learning to drive can be a daunting challenge at times, however things can quickly turn from bad to worse for those who find themselves in a road accident.

Bill Plant Driving School used data from the DVLA and Department for Transport regarding the number of reported road accidents involving drivers with a provisional licence, and comparing this data to the total number of provisional licence holders in each area.

The report showed Peterborough as the number one safest area where learner drivers are least at risk of a road accident - with 0.57 provisional licence holders involved in road accidents per 10,000. Colchester was revealed as the place where learner drivers are most at risk with 25.20 provisional licence holders involved in road accidents per 10,000.

Sheffield was ranked as the fifth safest region in the UK for learner drivers – according to the data.

The city had 178,522 learner drivers and 25 reported road accidents involving provisional drivers in 2020. This gave Sheffield a rating of 1.4 learners involved in road accidents per 10,000.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “Although the figures for road accident-related injuries and fatalities in Great Britain are among the lowest in the world, as a learner driver traffic collisions can be a major source of anxiety.