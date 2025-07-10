I drove the new all-electric Ford Capri… and I think I may be an EV convert

When Ford revealed the look of the all-new Capri, redefined as an all-electric affair it certainly set tongues wagging and not in a particularly positive way. The internet almost imploded at the sight of this car that betrayed seemingly everything that the original Capri extolled. And many wrote the car off as a bad decision across the board…

So when I was given the opportunity to try out the car by the kind folks over at Stoneacre Goole, I leapt at the opportunity. I’ve been dying to try out a number of EVs and the controversial reimagining of a much-loved classic was something I didn’t want to miss out on. Upon arriving to collect the car, I was greeted by this gigantic EV saloon in canary yellow, it’s very yellow and bulbous, with a dark leather interior. I kind of liked it, I can’t lie… even in all of its massive ridiculousness, anyway…

What is the Capri like?

It is genuinely a huge car, with a length that reminds me of the (older) Ford Transit, but on a lower wheelbase, especially when you compare it to its close sibling the Ford Explorer. Speaking of wheelbase, the Capri has been built on the MEB platform — a modular car platform for electric cars developed by the Volkswagen Group and its partners, like Ford in this case.

Despite boasting the Ford badge and that emotional moniker it is very similar to the iD.5 in many ways as well as it’s probably more visually agreeable brand-mate the Ford Explorer — with all models sharing bits and pieces across each brand as part of that manufacturing partnership.

Visually from the outside, it’s a bit of a conundrum. It’s certainly a bit of a looker, especially in that side-profile it looks decent and there are elements taken from the original Capri but look like they have been put through an AI generator yet retain slight-design cues from the beloved 70s/80’s version albeit meshed with a Polestar 2. It actually looks like a Polestar 2 was stung by a bee, for better or worse.

It’s not always about the looks though… right? All jokes aside, it actually grows on you fairly quickly once you get over the name and take it for what it is… which is a pretty decent EV on a number of levels.

Surprisingly (maybe only) to me, the Capri is not a continuation of the other controversially-monikered EV in Ford’s stable, the Mustang Mach-E — another car I plan on giving a spin at some point.

In its side on profile the car can look rather fetching. Image: Ford

Much like in the Mustang Mach-E, it does have a large 14.8” touchscreen, but without the embedded dial like on the Mach-E (note: the Mach-E screen is 15.5”, both are huge… ok?). It also has another trick too, it can even be adjusted to avoid sunglare/reflections, featuring a small shelf behind the screen which gives you the space for things that you don’t want on display, like your phone, a book, sunglasses, and so on… you get the gist.

Plus, when you lock the car and the screen is tilted downwards it locks and your valuables aren’t on show — good thinking Ford. Really.

Moving onto the interior, it’s definitely got more than a hint of VW EVs inside and these are where the (sadly) cheaper made to fit all elements begin to creep in that I have a gripe with, namely the fact that there are only two electric window buttons on the driver’s side. You need to tap a third button to toggle between front and rear window controls. It is a bit annoying and smacks of cheaping out a bit when you consider the car is barely sub £60k with all the options it has. Plus, when you’re driving it’s a hassle to have to keep checking you’d made the correct combination to open the required window, a pain in the proverbial.

Despite that gripe, the interior cabin is really well laid out with plenty of storage everywhere. Leg and headroom is definitely generous, and the flat floor in the rear means that even if you had to sit in the middle seat it would actually be alright and not too cramped like in a combustion engine car, where the gear tunnel would eat into the foot space in the rear of the car.

The Ford Capri EV is quite frankly massive though... there's no losing this one in a car park.

The extensive panoramic glass roof is lovely and you can even adjust the opacity too just to keep out some of those UV rays, it’s a really spacious and comfortable affair in the Capri. And before I forget. The driver’s seat even had a massaging function, which came in incredibly handy when I was experiencing a bit of lower-back discomfort while on a long drive. Unrelated to the car’s seats may I add. They were very comfortable, firm yet soft all at once, a really lovely balance.

Underneath the arm-rest you have an incredibly spacious 17-litre cubby, where I must admit I stored a couple of bottles of bubbly for an upcoming trip away and almost completely forgot about them. It was designed with the storage of handbags, laptops and so on… but it’s dark and fairly cool, even if Ford missed a trick by not offering a cooler box option here. There are plenty of cubby holes and places to put stuff, seriously there’s loads of storage it’s great.

Walking around to the rear of the car and opening the boot, it like everything else on the Capri is huge! Boasting 527 litres or 1505 litres with the rear seats laid flat, you can store plenty of luggage for those long holidays, camping trips or even days out with more than enough room for two large dogs (I can attest to this as the dog dad to both a Labrador and a German Shepherd). Dogs will definitely be more than comfortable in this car, and less agitated by the vibrations often afforded in a dinosaur-juice powered vehicle… and this is coming from someone who drives a diesel four-wheel drive. Maybe I could be converted?

Electric cars are expensive though, aren’t they?

It goes without saying that EVs are not cheap, at least initially. From brand-new, you can look at paying from £42,000 for the 52kWh version and the extended range with the 77kwh battery pack starts from £48,000. The model I drove for this review, an ex-demo with all the bells and whistles on it currently retails for £37,495.00.

But what about depreciation? Well, it goes without saying that any car you buy loses value the second it leaves the forecourt, electric or combustion. And plenty of you will have seen the fall in value (e.g. off the proverbial cliff) that some car brands have experienced in recent years. The thing to bear in mind is that the biggest hit in depreciation tends to occur over the first 1-3 years, right when many cars leave lease deals… and this applies to them all.

There are plenty of anti-EV naysayers out there and that’s fine… but I’d say give it a go you may be tempted.

Ultimately, it is a lot to spend on a car brand-new (or otherwise), however the savings you’ll make by charging at home on a cheaper tariff overnight and the cheaper service costs (again brand dependent) means that your purchase will balance out if you intend on keeping the car for a longer period of time and running costs can be very cheap.

What’s it like to drive?

I took the car away for a few days on a short break to Lincoln with the better half and felt that it would give me the chance to try out the car on a variety of roads, from motorways to country lanes and city roads, if only to get a proper feel for the driving experience.

The Capri is a really good car, it drives well, handles well and is rather nimble despite its size. It’s also pretty efficient.

After leaving the dealership, I made my way back home along the A1. Making my way down the sliproad, where I was able to try the acceleration for the first time and my word the car does fly, with the instant torque kicking in courtesy of the dual-electric motors on this all-wheel drive affair. It’s fast, boasting a not to be sniffed at 282bhp, if you put your foot down it will go from 0-62 in 6.4 seconds so they say… I’m a sensible driver, so I didn't try that (honest). However, when it came to overtaking middle-lane hoggers on the motorway and for swift lane changes it was no bother. The top speed on this model tops out at 111mph, more than enough for most people.

So much so my better half made a comment that the instantaneous acceleration was more than a little disconcerting, I think her exact words were, “it’s almost like a neck-snapping jolt”, something I put down to me getting used to the feather-sensitive accelerator (and wearing lead boots, just kidding). It just takes a little getting used to, albeit initially then it’s all fine.

The steering is really light, especially when you consider that the car weighs in at a fairly hefty 2175 kg. But it’s that light and fairly responsive steering and soft suspension that comes in really handy on winding country roads, provided you’re not going like the clappers. It’s a big ol’ car at the end of the day.

It’s no low-riding car like a Mini Cooper S or Mazda MX-5 on twisty bends, but for a heavy saloon/SUV hybrid of sorts it doesn’t feel too boat-like on the S-bends, not that this is the type of car you’d want to be hammering along those sorts of roads in. Ultimately it’s too big and bulky for hooning around but when you do need that stick-to-the-road sort of performance and comfort while doing so, or even some rapid acceleration, the Capri does it all with consummate ease.

Here’s what I didn’t like about the Ford Capri

One thing I didn’t like about the driving experience, however, was the brake pedal. It felt a tad spongy to me and to get the response I am used to in other cars I had to put my foot down harder to engage in a way that’s familiar. It’s something that seems to be a quirk of some of the EVs built on the MEB platform like the VW iD5 and the Cupra Tavascan, although it doesn’t seem to apply as much to the Enyaq or Audi e-Tron Q4 from what I can gather.

The regenerative braking when it comes to city driving is very good though and seems to work really well when it comes to capturing energy when coming to junctions or roundabouts, while also not being too aggressive when you’re coasting at speed.

First time charging an EV, it wasn’t difficult

But how far can you go in an electric car, because it’s useless at range and takes ages to charge I hear some of you saying? Officially, Ford states that the Capri AWD goes up to 346 miles on a full-charge. Now in lab conditions I believe that may well be the case. Here is my personal experience when it comes to achieving that.

I took the car to the 350KW Ionity chargers at Warmsworth and embarked upon my first ever charge of an electric car. For the purposes of this review, I had previously downloaded the Electroverse app and linked it to my Octopus Energy account, after parking in a bay and plugging in the cable I initiated the charge from my app and then had a bit of a wander around while the charging did its thing, and I took the opportunity to stretch my legs and politely annoy some of the the other people charging their cars at the same time, by asking them about their experiences with EVs and their thoughts on the change over from ICE (internal combustion engine) to electric and how they felt, etc and so on.

Imagine doing that at a petrol station. Ah yes, one would look incredibly weird… more so than normal perhaps. It was merely a novel experience and I thought I’d ask, surprisingly everyone was really positive about their switch over, shared their experiences and whether they had range anxiety (spoiler: there weren’t any) and encouraged me to get one of my own. Maybe I will.. maybe.

After a 29-minute charge, which equated to 33.24 kWh I was topped up to 85% a bit more than planned (80% is the recommended regular charge limit, unless you’re planning a long road trip), I unhooked the car and set off back home. But not before I spent a bit of time working out my total consumption, or range if you will.

I had managed to average around 3.8 mi/kWh over the previous 160 or so miles that I had driven over the previous couple of days. For the duration of my time with the car it worked out at 3.7 mi/kWh.

The Capri I had came with the extended range 77kWh battery pack, so when I calculated the total range from real world use I would expect to get around 284-290 miles over various driving surfaces. Bearing in mind that this wasn’t conducted in the current heatwave we have had of late but actually in the latter part of March when the temperature was between 12ºc to 18ºc, so not too cold but not exactly boiling either. In summer weather efficiency will be even better.

What about range anxiety? Is it a real thing?

You can expect to realistically get around 260-270 miles in winter and well over 310+ in summer, probably higher than that with careful driving. Definitely much closer to the claimed dealer 346-mile range (I’m ignoring the 373-mile WLTP range), and this efficiency was with me driving in the same way I regularly drive my 2.2 litre 4x4 across a mixture of city, country roads and motorway driving. Colour me impressed.

Oh and the total cost of that charge at the Ionity charger? It was £23.53 to go from 29% to 86% and that was just on a random Sunday without paying any attention to the charging times (operators charge on an on/off-peak basis), and it billed it to the account with my electricity provider using the Electroverse app. It was a really simple plug in and activate the charge via the app process too. Charging at home would be even cheaper, coming in at £5.39, considerably cheaper than the £70 (or thereabouts) it costs to refill my current car with enough fuel to go around 360-miles. In my time with the car, I didn’t even experience an ounce of the aforementioned range-anxiety either, genuinely didn’t even think about it.

Final thoughts

Let me be frank, I (like many others) do not think that Ford should have named this the Capri and in fact it should have probably been the Mondeo EV or dare I even say Sierra rebirth. Kudos to Ford for being so bolshy as to call it the Capri. Arms were raised, people scoffed and everybody seemed to dislike it… but people were talking about the car. Free publicity I suppose.

I think that the Capri is a really good car, it drives well, handles well and is rather nimble despite its size. It’s also pretty efficient and has been marketed with a pretty attainable range estimate. Sadly, I just wasn’t a fan of the spongy brakes and those driver side window buttons (I mean, come on it’s cheap).

Ultimately, I found my time with the car to be enjoyable, very comfortable and despite the vitriol reserved for the naming of this particular car it’s a decent all-rounder. If you don’t like this the Ford Explorer looks like your more conventional SUV EV although its boot capacity is a little smaller.

The all-electric new Ford Capri may not be the rebirth of the icon that many desired but as an all-new electric vehicle it is a pretty solid, refined, spacious, comfortable and overall an impressive drive - with a few niggles.

Finally the question that I began this experience with and took away with me at the end was, ‘Would I get one?’ Do you know what? I think I would… get an electric car that is. In fact I am 95% certain that I will do it. Will it be the Ford Capri? I’m not so sure, despite the looks of the car taking a while to grow on me and the price tag, I really did enjoy my time with it and I think once people get around the name of it they’d come to quite like it too.

Model spec & costs

Ford Capri - Extended Range 77kWh Premium Auto 5dr

Price: Starting at £48,000

Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive (RWD)

Motor: Single electric motor producing 282bhp and 402lb ft of torque

0-62mph: 6.4 seconds

Top Speed: 112 mph

Thanks to Kye and the team over at Stoneacre Goole for letting me test out the Ford Capri, you can check out their cars on offer here.