Ford will end production of its Focus in 2025 as it turns its attention to all-new electric vehicles.

The family hatchback has been in production for 24 years and was regularly among the UK’s best-selling models but has been overtaken in recent months by the Kuga and Puma SUVs.

Ford says that as part of its Ford+ plan to become a more sustainable business it has had to make “tough choices”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Production of the Focus at Ford’s Saarlouis site in Germany will end in 2025 but Ford has not said if the plant will close. Instead, it said that it would be the ‘beginning of a new process to develop future site use opportunities both within Ford and outside of Ford”.

The announcement comes at the same time as Ford said it would use its plant in Valencia, Spain, to produce vehicles based on a ‘next-generation’ electric vehicle architecture.

The Blue Oval plans to phase out sales of all combustion engined vehicles in Europe by 2030 and is investing £1.6 billion into its Cologne plant to produce EVs based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform.

Production of its first new EV - a five-seat SUV that will fit beneath the Mustang Mach-e in the range - will begin next year and Ford aims to launch seven new EVs by 2024. It has stated that by 2026 it wants to sell 600,000 EVs per year in Europe.

It appears that with its ambitious plans for electrification, there is no room for the Focus, certainly in its current guise.

Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, said: “We are committed to building a vibrant, sustainable business in Europe as part of our Ford+ plan, and that requires focus and making tough choices.

“The European auto industry is extremely competitive, and to thrive and grow we can never settle for less than unbelievably great products, a delightful customer experience, ultra-lean operations and a talented and motivated team.”