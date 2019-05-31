Drivers of these car models are the most likely to have a driving conviction
Recent data has revealed that drivers of some car models are more likely to receive a driving conviction that others.
MoneySuperMarket analysed over 6.5 million internal data points in order to reveal which drivers have the most convictions, broken down by car model.
BMW drivers make up three of the top five spots for most convictions, with drivers of the BMW 730d taking the top spot for most convicted.
Maserati Gran and Porsche Panamera drivers also rank highly in the list, claiming joint second place for the car models with the most convicted drivers, alongside the BMW 225d.
The car models with the most convicted drivers are:
BMW - 730d - 21 per cent of drivers with a driving convictionBMW - 225d - 20 per cent of drivers with a driving convictionMaserati - Gran - 20 per cent of drivers with a driving convictionPorsche - Panamera - 20 per cent of drivers with a driving convictionBMW - 540i - 19 per cent of drivers with a driving conviction
BMW drivers make up three of the top five spots for most convictions, with drivers of the BMW 730d taking the top spot for most convicted (Photo: Shutterstock)
In comparison, Rover 216 and 416 drivers had the fewest driving convictions, with those who drive the Nissan Sunny also ranking in the bottom five for driving convictions, falling 12 places since last year.
The car models with the fewest convicted drivers are:
Rover - 416 - 2 per cent of drivers with a driving convictionRover - 216 - 2 per cent of drivers with a driving convictionFord - KA 2 - 3 per cent of drivers with a driving convictionHyundai - Amica - 3 per cent of drivers with a driving convictionNissan - Sunny - 3 per cent of drivers with a driving conviction
Data also revealed that Scottish drivers are the most likely to have received a motoring conviction over the past five years, followed by those in Yorkshire and the Humber, Wales, and the North East.
Drivers in crown dependencies (Jersey, Guernsey and Isle of Man) have the fewest driving convictions.