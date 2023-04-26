​Unless you’re among the one percent colour may be a low priority when buying a new car –topped by considerations like price and ratings.

Drivers may consider a car's colour for safety as well as aesthetic reasons (photo: Adobe)

But certain car colour choices can put drivers at a significantly higher risk of an accident, is has been claimed.

Motorists who own a red vehicle are most likely to be in danger on the roads, according to motoring safety experts at Road Angel.

Research has shown that cars of certain colours are more likely than others to be involved in an accident

According to carVertical research, red is the most dangerous colour, as 60 per cent of vehicles checked on its platform have been in an accident.

Hot on its heels is brown, with 59 per cent and black with 57 per cent.

Yellow (55 per cent) and blue (54 per cent) appear less likely to have suffered an accident.

White and grey (both 50 per cent) seem to be the safest.

“There are several factors that can play a more significant role in accidents on the road, including the quality of the driving and the condition of a car,” said Gary Digva from Road Angel.

“Other external factors include weather conditions, traffic and visibility, so buying a red car doesn’t mean you will definitely get into an accident.

“By this logic, buying a white car doesn’t mean you are invincible on the roads, so drivers should always be cautious when behind the wheel.

“Being distracted, not looking properly, speeding and careless driving are the leading causes of road accidents.

“However, this research into car colours and accidents can be something drivers think about when making their next purchase if they want to minimise their risks.

“Consider a highly visible car that stands out from its surroundings, but most importantly, always stick to the road rules and driver safety.”

The research could explain more about drivers than car colours.

But for black and brown cars visibility – or lack of – could be a factor in the high accident toll.

