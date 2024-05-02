Attercliffe: Road closed as DVLA team up with police to seize more than a dozen cars in Sheffield
Local police officers worked with the DVLA, the Environment Agency and Amey to remove 13 vehicles which were untaxed or subject to a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN), meaning they cannot be driven, from Stevenson Road and Oakes Green in Attercliffe.
Police said: “These vehicles have been causing disruption to road users for a considerable period of time and have even left the roads dangerous to use by obstructing the view at junctions leading to at least one instance of a road collision.”
They added: “In total, 12 vehicles were seized by the DVLA for lacking tax and one by SYP for being SORN'd.
“We would like to thank road users who were delayed whilst the road was closed for their patience.”