Attercliffe: Road closed as DVLA team up with police to seize more than a dozen cars in Sheffield

Police said the vehicles had been making the roads dangerous to use, leading at least one crash
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 2nd May 2024, 11:30 BST
A road in Sheffield was closed as the DVLA teamed up with police to seize more than a dozen cars.

Local police officers worked with the DVLA, the Environment Agency and Amey to remove 13 vehicles which were untaxed or subject to a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN), meaning they cannot be driven, from Stevenson Road and Oakes Green in Attercliffe.

Police teamed up with the DVLA to remove more than a dozen vehicles from the street in Attercliffe, Sheffield

Police said: “These vehicles have been causing disruption to road users for a considerable period of time and have even left the roads dangerous to use by obstructing the view at junctions leading to at least one instance of a road collision.”

They added: “In total, 12 vehicles were seized by the DVLA for lacking tax and one by SYP for being SORN'd.

“We would like to thank road users who were delayed whilst the road was closed for their patience.”

