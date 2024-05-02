Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A road in Sheffield was closed as the DVLA teamed up with police to seize more than a dozen cars.

Local police officers worked with the DVLA, the Environment Agency and Amey to remove 13 vehicles which were untaxed or subject to a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN), meaning they cannot be driven, from Stevenson Road and Oakes Green in Attercliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police teamed up with the DVLA to remove more than a dozen vehicles from the street in Attercliffe, Sheffield

Police said: “These vehicles have been causing disruption to road users for a considerable period of time and have even left the roads dangerous to use by obstructing the view at junctions leading to at least one instance of a road collision.”

They added: “In total, 12 vehicles were seized by the DVLA for lacking tax and one by SYP for being SORN'd.