Cannon Hall Farm’s farm shop beats stiff competition to be named the best in the country

A South Yorkshire farm shop has beaten stiff competition from across the whole of the UK to be named the best in the country.

Cannon Hall Farm’s farm shop, in Cawthorne, scooped both the Retailer of the Year at Farm and Farm Shop of the Year award at the annual Farm Shop and Deli Awards for 2019.

The judges praised Cannon Hall Farm Shop highly, with comments covering a respect for their digital presence and continued growth in what is a difficult time all round for retail, as well as their involvement in local causes and events.

Cannon Hall Farm Shop’s customers were equally exuberant in their tributes, with locals citing the outstanding quality of produce, welcoming, helpful and knowledgeable staff and excellent variety of local sourced goods all under one roof as winning attributes.

Co-chair of judges Elaine Lemm, a highly respected food writer, classically trained chef, teacher and ex-restaurateur, says: “The Nicholson family may have created a thriving commercially prosperous business, but they have never let go of what is still at the heart of this enterprise, their grandfather's farm. With their hugely successful, busy farm shop to supply, they produce over 1000 pigs, 900 lambs and over 300 cattle each year.

"With awards and plaudits both regionally and nationally, it is no surprise that Cannon Hall and the Nicholson family are recognised as one of the pioneering businesses of this sector and worthy winners.”

Cannon Hall Farm celebrates its 30th year of being open to the public this year.

Richard Nicholson, director, said: “We never take anything for granted and are absolutely thrilled to win this award. It really is a testament to the hard work of all our staff and the loyalty of our customers and we can’t thank them enough.”