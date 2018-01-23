Campaigning Sheffield MP to hold a question and answer session for older people

Older people in the Steel City will have their chance to have their say on Friday in the Debating Chamber at Sheffield Town Hall.

From 2.15pm, Gill Furniss MP, with Age UK Sheffield, has organised a listening event to hear from her constituents all about ageing in Sheffield and the issues affecting older people (from age 50 plus).

The campaigning Mp said that she would like to hear views both positive and negative on what concerns constituents and where they feel change is needed.

It could be pensions, crime, healthcare, caring, rights for grandparents, accessible services, dementia friendly services or many others.

Gill Furniss MP said: “It was an enormous privilege to be elected and re-elected to represent people in Brightside and Hillsborough, an area I grew up in and still live in.”

She added: “I have tried to meet as many constituents as possible and it is clear that older people have very strong views on many important matters. Please come along and let me know what you would raise in Parliament if you had the opportunity, or what services you would like to see changed and how.

“We face difficult times in Sheffield and I want to be as well informed as possible so that I can better represent you all”

Chief executive of Age UK Sheffield, Steve Chu, said: “Older people comprise one-third of Sheffield’s population and it is fantastic to work with Gill to hold this event.

“Around 24,000 people aged 65 or over live in poverty in Sheffield and 12,000 have an unmet social care need. It is important that people come to the Town Hall and tell Gill about their issues, so she can represent their needs in Parliament.”

He added: “Please try and come along and have your say. There is no need to book in advance but if you do have access to email and would like to send your question in advance it will help speed up your response.” Alternatively you can get in contact with Gill via gill.furniss.mp@parliament.uk email.