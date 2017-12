Have your say

Yorkshire Artspace artists from Exchange Place and Persistence works have the solution for gifts with a difference this Christmas.

They are staging a glittering Christmas Pop Up Shop at Exchange Place Studios (near Victoria Quays) from December 9 to 22, 11am to 5.30pm, late opening till 8pm Thursdays December 14 and 21. A preview took place on December 8, at Exchange Place Studios, Exchange Street Sheffield S2 5TR.