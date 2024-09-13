Broomhall party to close street as Sheffield Cats Shelter celebrates 127th birthday

The Sheffield Cats Shelter is set to host a street party this weekend to celebrate 127 years of work, and six decades at its Travis Place home.

Exciting prizes are up for grabs, as well as a ‘date night book stall’, tombola, food and drink, activities and a livestream of the cats inside.

Celebrations will take place on Sunday (September 15), starting at 1.30pm.

Sarah Smith, charity manager, said: “We’re so excited to welcome everyone to our home to celebrate 60 years at Travis Place! Having somewhere cosy for our cats to stay is so important ahead of them finding their forever home. Travis Place has been perfect for that.

Litter of kittens at The Sheffield Cats Shelter. | NW

“While the years have passed and our cats have changed, our collective love for our feline friends – and our mission – is just as strong now as it’s always been.”

Soon, the charity is looking to move elsewhere in the city centre, hoping for more space for cats as demand grows, as well as improved accessibility.

The charity has recently shared its plea for owners to neuter their cats as demand continues to grow.

JD at The Sheffield Cats Shelter. | NW

Over 100 cats are in need of help - on waiting lists, on foster at people’s homes, or in the building itself - currently, and litters of kittens keep arriving.

On Sunday, the raffle will feature donations from the charity’s patrons, Frankie Seaman (professional dancer and Dancing on Ice star from Sheffield) and Joann Fletcher (Barnsley’s BAFTA winning Egyptologist).

The shelter is also encouraging supporters and guests on the day to celebrate the special bond they have with their cats, whether they are with them now or in loving memory.

Meryl at The Sheffield Cats Shelter. | NW

Supporters can purchase a waterproof Fur-Ever Love band to be placed on their memorial railing, where it will join others in a beautiful, collective tribute.

If anyone can help by lending a large TV or projector to improve the livestream, get in touch with the shelter via email at [email protected].

If you want to donate cakes, refreshments, prizes or any other items, head to the shelter at 1 Travis Place or one of their charity shops in the city.