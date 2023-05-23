Here’s everything you need to know about the British Diving Championships set to take place this week in Sheffield.

Sheffield will once again be hosting the British Diving Championships 2023 this week as athletes across the country prepare for various championships. Taking place at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre from May 25 to 28, it will be attended by Britain’s top divers in their bid to qualify for the World Aquatic Championships this summer and the Olympics.

According to the British Diving Championships , the competition will also serve as the primary deciding factor for the teams going to the European Games in Poland and the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, it gives the best British divers and the upcoming stars the chance to compete against the best in the nation in individual and synchronised competitions on the 1m and 3m springboard and 10m platform, whether they are aiming for the Worlds, Paris 2024, junior internationals, or longer-term advancement towards LA 2028.

British Swimming Associate Performance Director Tim Jones said: "We know our athletes are already looking forward to getting onto the boards and platforms at Ponds Forge, as we look to move things on from what was an outstanding 2022 for our international teams at all levels.

"The importance of putting in strong performances in the context of our World Championship selections is great, particularly as this year’s Worlds provides the opportunity to qualify quota spots for next year’s Olympic Games, as well as the chance to go for world medals against top international rivals.”

In order to match the standard international final size, final sizes will be extended to accommodate 12 divers (up from eight before). Each final will have a minimum of six British divers competing, with the remaining spots filled by either British or foreign competitors depending on how the preliminary rounds go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is everything you need to know about the event and how you can secure tickets if you wish to take part to cheer on the athletes.

When is the British Diving Championships 2023 in Sheffield?

British Diving Championships 2023 in Sheffield will take place from Thursday (May 25) to Sunday (May 28) at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.

Richelle Houlden of City of Sheffield Diving Club competed during Day One of the British Diving Championships at Ponds Forge on May 27 last year. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

How do I apply to enter the British Diving Championships?

Entries are now open for the event. Applications can be made via the British Diving Championships’ website by entering your membership number or your family name.

British Diving Championships 2023 - how to get tickets

Tickets are available to purchase online until 4pm on Thursday (May 25). Once online sales are closed all available tickets can be purchased on the door. Wristbands can then be collected from the Spectator Services Desk in the Foyer on arrival. General tickets are priced at £80 for all sessions.

British Diving Championships 2023 - session start times

Thursday, May 25

5.30pm - Women’s Platform Synchronised Final

Men’s Platform Synchronised Final

Fresh from hosting British Swimming Championships 2023 at the Ponds Forge in April, Sheffield is once again set to play host to British Diving Championships from May 25 to 28. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Friday, May 26

Session Timings Competitions

10am - Women’s 1m Springboard Prelim

11.40am - Men’s 3m Springboard Prelim

4pm - Women’s 1m Springboard Final

5.15pm - Men’s 3m Springboard Final

6.30pm - Women’s 3m Synchronised Final

Saturday, May 27

Session Timings Competitions

10am - Men’s 1m Springboard Prelim

12.20pm - Women’s Platform Prelim

4pm - Men’s 1m Springboard Prelim

5.25pm - Women’s Platform Final

6.30pm - Men’s 3m Synchronised Final

Sunday, May 28

Session Timings Competitions

10am - Women’s 3m Springboard Prelim

11.40am - Men’s Platform Prelim

3pm - Women’s 3m Springboard Final