Brass band aims to bring the region festive cheer 

Stannington Brass Band is intending to bring festive cheer to the region with its planned Christmas programme of concerts.

The popular brass ensemble is preparing to bring festive fun to audiences in pubs, concert halls, golf clubs and churches around Sheffield.

A spokesperson for the band said: “We are gearing up to fulfil numerous engagements over the coming weeks and looking forward to performing our new concert programme as well as the ever popular carolling evenings. “

They added: “Stannington has some unique carols which are only sung in a small area of the city and we are proud to be carrying on with the tradition in our local pubs and churches.”

The first event was on Saturday December 1 with the Festive Brass and Voices concert, at the Lomas Hall, Stannington featuring special guests, Hallmark of Harmony, as well as the Stannington Training Band.

A full list of the band’s December engagements include:

Sunday 9th – Crown & Glove (Top House) Stannington, 8.30 pm

Monday 10th – Rose & Crown (Minnies) Stannington, 8.30 pm

Wednesday 12th – The Peacock, Stannington, 8.30 pm

Sunday 16th – Upper Chapel, Norfolk Street, 6.00 pm

Sunday 16th – The Ball Inn, Crookes, 8.30 pm

Monday 17th – Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, 8.30 pm

Tuesday 18th – Hillsborough Golf Club, Worrall Road, 8.30 pm

Wednesday 19th – Ranmoor Inn, Fulwood Road, 8.30 pm

Sunday 23rd – The Holly Bush, Hollins Lane, 8.30 pm

Christmas Day & Boxing Day – Carols around Stannington from 9.45 am.

For further information visit the band’s website StanningtonBrassBand@btinternet.com or www.facebook.com/StanningtonBrassBand or Stannington Band @StanningtonBand on Twitter.