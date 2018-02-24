Big thanks to Sheffield hospital after dad beats cancer

A Sheffield father of three has thanked Weston Park Hospital for helping him make a fresh start to 2018 cancer free.

The turn of the New Year was an emotional moment for Wayne Seedhouse, as he stepped into 2018 with the all-clear after a battle with head and neck cancer.

Early into 2017, 56 year old Wayne from Walkley discovered an unusual lump in his mouth and was referred to Sheffield Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust for tests.

A biopsy and scans confirmed the father of three sons had locally advanced head and neck cancer, which had started in his right tonsil. He was referred to Weston Park Hospital for urgent treatment.

Wayne spoke about surviving cancer: “It all happened really quickly. I met with my oncology consultant, Dr Foran, who explained everything to me really well, I had a feeding tube inserted into my stomach before I started treatment to help me with my nutrition.

“I then had seven weeks of chemotherapy and radiotherapy to my head and neck. Initially, I thought the side effects weren’t as bad as I thought they would be, but then it hit me and I started feeling worse and not eating. I ended up in hospital as an inpatient for a few weeks and at one point I was very poorly indeed.

“I am so grateful to the Sheffield Hospitals for diagnosing and treating my cancer and for the care I received which was excellent – I got on really well with the nurses and was able to have a laugh.”

Dr Foran said: “Mr Seedhouse has made excellent progress since he finished his chemoradiotherapy. He has always maintained a very positive mental outlook and this has helped him considerably to get through his treatment and also in his recovery.”