Betty from Jordanthorpe knits nearly 200 scarves for homeless

An amazing octogenarian has really got down to the knitty gritty after donating nearly 200 woollen scarves to homeless people after rediscovering her love of knitting.

Despite being diagnosed with dementia, Betty Hudson, aged 85, from Jordanthorpe, got hooked on knitting again by sharing her skills with staff at Age UK Sheffield’s Wellbeing Centre.

More than 550 feet of Betty’s beautiful stitching have filled two large sacks at the facility, despite an Alzheimers diagnosis and hospital stay two years ago threatening to put her much loved pastime on hold.

Wellbeing assistant coordinator at Age UK Sheffield, Natalie Wilson, said: “Betty has been coming to The Wellbeing Centre for two years now, twice a week.

“It cropped up in conversation one day that she used to knit scarves to send abroad, but her passion for and talent for knitting had been lost after her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“Hearing this, one of my colleagues Hannah, asked if Betty could teach her how to knit, which she jumped at the chance to and between them they reignited the idea of knitting the scarves and giving them to charity this Christmas.

“In the last six months, Betty has knitted 186 scarfs, totalling 550ft, which she will donate to the Cathedral Archer Project, which is well known for supporting homeless people. Betty said that as long as they are helping someone she is happy to give them away.

“Betty is one of the most selfless, genuine and good hearted women I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. She is constantly putting others before herself.”