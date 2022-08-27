Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tapas is perfect for people who can’t choose one one dish. A variety of smaller dishes never hits wrong for a weekend dinner out.

Sheffield has a superb selection of restaurants offering tapas of all sorts for you to choose from.

Whether you’re after Mediterranean or Latin tapas, or a British take, there is a restaurant for you.

Here are the five best restaurants in Sheffield to get tapas over the bank holiday weekend according to Tripadvisor reviews.

1. Las Iguanas

Las Iguanas.

Where: Level Unit 59 The Oasis 2 Meadowhall Centre, Sheffield S9 1EP

Rating: 4.5/5

Here is what some customers has to say about Las Iguanas:

“Great service with amazing meals, loved the variety of tapas on offer and very much enjoyed the 2for1 on cocktails”

“Delicious. Drinks and food were fabulous. Service second to none. Had the tapas and each dish was delicious .”

“The staff were amazing, Liv were very attentive & the management were extremely friendly. The tapas were beautiful would 100% recommend”

For more information about Las Iguanas and a menu visit Tripadvisor.

Sat just off of West Street in Leopold Square, bar-goers will enjoy not only traditional Latin American music, food, and ambience, but can choose from vegan options, over 220 rums, and four days of bottomless brunch.

Where: Unit 4 Leopold Square, Sheffield S1 2JG

Rating: 4.5/5

Here is what some customers has to say about Cubana Tapas Bar:

“the best tapas I have had! Absolutely faultless, we opted for the set menu as you get a little bit of everything (which lets face it is what tapas is all about), the food was so fresh, delivered quickly and tasted amazing. “

“Good atmosphere at this City Centre tapas bar. The food arrived very quickly which was ideal as we wanted something in a timely fashion before heading off to nearby City Hall for a comedy night. The tapas is to be recommended”

“Had a meal with friends yesterday and it’s still the best tapas we’ve had, the food is amazing and the atmosphere is great, even better deals for happy hour”

For more information about Cubana Tapas Bar and a menu visit Tripadvisor.

La Mama Latin Tapas Bar and Restaurant, Abbeydale Road, Sheffield. Pictured are, from lefr, Laura Míguez Torres, who is the Supervisor, Lago Castro Chatlón, who is the Assistant Chef, Razak Adeyemi, who is the Kitchen Assistant, Daniela Cooke, who is the owner, and Andy Sanderson, who is the Head Chef.

Where: 238 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield S7 1FL

Rating: 4.5/5

Here is what some customers has to say about La Mama Latin Tapas Bar & Restaurant:

“Not always the biggest fan of Tapas but this place was great. Very warm ambience, excellent service and the food was delicious. Six of us at the meal and couldn’t fault it.”

“Visited for a family meal, lovely South American tapas, great atmosphere with fabulous staff, food is delicious plenty of choice & some different dishes from the usual tapas will definitely go again soon.”

“We love tapas anyway and they’ve got some Spanish favourites here but with a definite Latin twist. The patatas ali-oli are delicious (of course), the cheese empanadas are super-tasty, and the berenjenas (baked aubergines) are just to die for”

For more information about La Mama Latin Tapas Bar & Restaurant and a menu visit Tripadvisor .

The menu is packed with an array of flavour packed tapas, perfect for a light bite or sharing, a selection of main courses that celebrate English and Spanish food and a great choice of comfort foods such as charcuterie boards and flatbreads.

Where: Lightwood Lane Middle Handley, Sheffield S21 5RN

Rating: 5/5

Here is what some customers has to say about The Devonshire Arms Middle Handley:

“Visited this evening with a friend and had the tapas dishes. We ordered 3-4 dishes each and honestly they were delicious.. so much Really enjoyed our meals will be back again Really Enjoyed”

“What a fantastic evening a great selection of tapas every plate looked and tasted fantastic. The service exceptional the staff friendly and attentive and the surroundings stunning.”

“We enjoyed what you may call ‘British Tapas’. Thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of this restaurant. Friendly staff, varied menu, good cooking and at a price that reflected the quality.”

For more information about The Devonshire Arms Middle Handley and a menu visit Tripadvisor .

Trippets Lounge Bar, 89 Trippet Lane, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4EL. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 264 Google Reviews). "Amazing selection of gins, wines and cocktails. Lovely, friendly, knowledgeable staff. Great food as well!"

Where: 89 Trippet Lane, Sheffield S1 4EL

Rating: 5/5

Here is what some customers has to say about Trippet Lounge Bar:

“Excellent service and food , enjoyed our visit , ambience was lovely. Service was top notch and tapas highly recommend”

“We wish we had bigger appetites so we could enjoy more tapas and excellent wine. The gin offers were plentiful and the jazz in the main room was an excellent addition. Been here before and will be here again.”

“The ‘Yorkshire tapas’ was great - interesting flavours and good enough choice. We’ll definitely go again - it’s a gem!”