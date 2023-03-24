If you’re looking for a cheap day out to enjoy the outdoors this spring, heading to the seaside could be a great option. Whether that is taking a coastal stroll along the seafront, or getting the buckets and spades out with the kids - a trip to the beach can’t be missed.
Luxury travel magazine Conde Nast Traveller has rounded up the best UK beaches to visit - and one is just two hours from Sheffield. South Bay in Scarborough has been named the 29th best beach in the UK.
Conde Nast Traveller has described the setting as ‘picturesque as ever, with plenty of attractions to keep you occupied.’ If the British weather isn’t cooperating, why not visit the 11th-century ruins of Scarborough Castle, or take a trip to its similarly stunning sibling, North Bay.
South Bay is around 90-miles from Sheffield and should take around two hours to get there. Although the UK is not automatically considered a beach destination by many, the UK boasts a coastline which is naturally gorgeous and suitable for every sort of holiday - from the rocky and windswept beaches of Cornwall and Devon to the secret sandy spots in Scotland.
Conde Nast named Blackpool Sands in Devon the best British beach to visit.
Conde Nast Traveller - best UK beaches to visit
England
Blackpool Sands, Devon
Seven Sisters, Sussex
Sennen Cove, Cornwall
Walberswick Beach, Suffolk
Pentle Bay, Scilly Isles
Holkham Beach, Norfolk
Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset
Dunwich Beach, Suffolk
Pedn Vounder Beach, Cornwall
Hunstanton, Norfolk
Shell Bay, Studland, Dorset
Southwold, Suffolk
Mudeford Sandbank, Dorset
Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex
Whitstable beach, Kent
Aldeburgh, Suffolk
Branchester Beach, Norfolk
Dungeness, Romney Marsh, Kent
Polzeath, Cornwall
Bantham Beach, South Devon
Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire
West Wittering, West Sussex
Sandbanks, Dorset
St. Bees, Cumbria
Woolacombe Sands, Devon
Cromer Beach, North Norfolk
Whitley Bay, Tyneside
Sheringham beach, North Norfolk
South Bay, Scarborough, Yorkshire
Ventnor, Isle of Wight
Scotland
Scarista Beach, Lewis & Harris
Achmelvich Beach, North-west
Machir Bay, Islay
Uig beach, Isle of Lewis
St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire
Luskentyre, Outer Hebrides
Wales
Three Cliffs Bay
Aberfforest Beach
Llanddwyn, Anglesey
Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire
Rhossili Bay, Gower Coast
Harlech Gwynedd
Penbryn Ceredigion
Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire
Northern Ireland
Benone, Ulster
Mill Bay, Rathlin Island
Magilligan Point, Ulster
Whiterocks, Portrush
Whitepark Bay, Antrim