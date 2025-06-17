Whether it is for a pint after work, or a drink to cool down at the weekend on your day off, recent hot weather makes a cool outdoor drink more tempting then ever.
We have put together a gallery showing some of Sheffield’s well known beer gardens, in locations all across the city. Some of them are in urban sites, some close the the city centre. Others are out in some of Sheffield’s beautiful countryside.
All of them are popular places for an outdoor drink.
1. Closed Shop, near Crookes
The beer garden at the Closed Shop pub at Commonside, near Crookes, is one of the biggest in that part of the city, with plenty of space at large tables. Picture: National World | National World
2. Ranmoor Inn, Ranmoor
The Ranmoor Inn, in Ranmoor, opened after a big re-development in 2023 with a big beer garden. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World
3. The Fat Cat, Alma Street
The Fat Cat pub beer garden, on Alma Street, Kelham Island, has traditionally been popular among real ale fans, and is something of a Sheffield institution. | National World
4. Admiral Rodney, Loxley
The Admiral Rodney pub, overlooking Sheffield's Loxley Valley, has a fantastic beer garden with great views. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google