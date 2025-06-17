Beer gardens in Sheffield: 15 great Sheffield pub beer gardens to head for after work as heatwave continues

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 10:21 BST

With the current heatwave, there’s never been a better time to nip into a pub beer garden.

Whether it is for a pint after work, or a drink to cool down at the weekend on your day off, recent hot weather makes a cool outdoor drink more tempting then ever.

We have put together a gallery showing some of Sheffield’s well known beer gardens, in locations all across the city. Some of them are in urban sites, some close the the city centre. Others are out in some of Sheffield’s beautiful countryside.

All of them are popular places for an outdoor drink.

The beer garden at the Closed Shop pub at Commonside, near Crookes, is one of the biggest in that part of the city, with plenty of space at large tables. Picture: National World

1. Closed Shop, near Crookes

The Ranmoor Inn, in Ranmoor, opened after a big re-development in 2023 with a big beer garden. Picture: David Kessen, National World

2. Ranmoor Inn, Ranmoor

The Fat Cat pub beer garden, on Alma Street, Kelham Island, has traditionally been popular among real ale fans, and is something of a Sheffield institution.

3. The Fat Cat, Alma Street

The Admiral Rodney pub, overlooking Sheffield's Loxley Valley, has a fantastic beer garden with great views. Photo: Google

4. Admiral Rodney, Loxley

