The good news is you don’t need to go far to enjoy some hidden and lesser-known gems away from the usual mass destinations. Here are 13 for you to discover.
1. Whinfell Quarry Gardens
Whinfell Quarry is an early 20th century ornamental garden in Whirlow, Sheffield, built in an old quarry, it contains rare trees and a limestone rock garden designed by horticulturist and plant collector Clarence Elliott. Little known, but much-loved, it is the epitome of a hidden gem. Photo: Dean Atkins
2. Moss Valley Woodlands
Moss Valley Woodlands Nature Reserve is an anicent wood managed by Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust. It is a natural idyl of beech and oak trees, bluebells, woodpeckers, butterflies and the odd roe deer. Its south-facing hill is a perfect picnic spot. Photo: .
3. Wincobank Hill
The Day Out With The Kids website praises Wincobank Hill for its superb views and heathland, woodland and open ground offering plenty of space for the kids to run about and ramble. Originally an Iron Age hill fort, many other historic features have been found in the woodland and various downloadable guides provide loads of interesting information about the woodland, hill and the fort. Photo: Sarah Washbourn
4. Chelsea Park
Chelsea Park is a small park off Chelsea Road in Nether Edge. It is listed as one of the city's historic parks and was laid out as the private gardens to Brincliffe Towers in 1852. Think huge mature trees, open space and a scary, disused mansion. Photo: .