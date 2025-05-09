BattleKart Sheffield has got the green light to open at its new home near Meadowhall on June 15.

BattleKart combines the exhilaration of traditional go-kart racing with interactive gaming , and fans have described it as the closest thing to Mario Kart in real life.

The self-styled “digital playground” sees real karts race on projected tracks and where contestants pick up virtual weapons like missiles and oil slicks to change the game and take the lead, while spectators get to watch from the first-floor bar.

CEO David Bennison said: “BattleKart isn’t just a new attraction – it’s a completely different kind of experience.

“We’re bringing something wild, exciting, and genuinely one-of-a-kind to the city – and people are already clamouring to be the first on track.”

Bookings are now open, and gift cards are also available for those who want to lock in the fun now and choose their date later.

The attraction on Downgate Drive, in Brightside, says it is ready to welcome birthday bashes, stag/hen dos, team events, or just racing fans looking for a fun weekend.

It will be the fourth BattleKart site in the UK, with the nearest to Sheffield located in Gateshead.

BattleKart Gateshead has an average rating of 4.9/5 from more than 80 Google reviews, with one customer calling it ‘insane, incredible, impressive’. They added: “Took my son for a game and had an immense time! It looks great and it's so much better than that!”

BattleKart was founded by Sébastien Millecam in Belgium in 2015 and has grown rapidly, with 40 sites worldwide and another 40 in development.

Book now at: https://www.battlekart.com/en/sheffield/booking

