An Army veteran from Barnsley is now committed to helping other ex-service men and women who may be struggling since leaving the armed forces - through sport.

Caroline Buckle, aged 45, was medically discharged after suffering injuries in 2014 and fought to regain her physical and mental strength after an 18-year military career.

Barnsley veteran Caroline Buckle is committed to helping other ex-service personnel through sport. | Help of Heroes

Thanks to the support of veterans' Charity Help for Heroes, she has now achieved coaching qualifications – and will be supporting other veterans who participate in this year's Community Sports Series.

She has also gone on to represent England at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in South Africa and received a Proud of Barnsley Award in October last year.

Caroline said: "I am proof that even those with physical injuries as a result of their service can get on and achieve something.

“I've done many sporting activities with Help for Heroes, and I've achieved coaching qualifications with their Coaching Academy, so that I can now coach powerlifting and indoor rowing at Community Sports Series events.

"Now I can help other members of the Armed Forces community get involved in sports, keep active and find their confidence again."

Last year, more than 200 ex-serving personnel and their families were introduced to multiple sports at the fully accessible Community Sports Series events, ranging from powerlifting and pickleball, wheelchair basketball and walking rugby, to badminton and boccia.

Caroline added: "People travel from all over the country to participate in the Community Sports Series. Places are fully funded by the charity, which is great. And this year, we're kicking off in Liverpool with an event specifically for female veterans.

“By the end of a Sports Series weekend, people will have come out of themselves a bit and will be engaging within the group. By becoming a coach, I can pay it forward; I am able to say 'thank you' to Help for Heroes by coming along and helping others.

“When someone says I can do this’ the feeling is priceless. It makes me proud that I am a very small part of that, and seeing them grow in confidence is just awesome. This is why I love sports."

This year the six Community Sports Series events are being sponsored by Cotton Traders. The British clothing retailer is the UK’s leading military charity’s longest-standing partner raising almost £2 million since 2011.

Events confirmed so far will be taking place in Liverpool, Cardiff, Inverclyde and Birmingham, with venues for two more events to be confirmed soon.