Barnsley puppy named 'Wednesday' freed from railings after getting head stuck
German Shepherd ‘Wednesday’ is only 10 weeks old.
Firefighters came to the rescue of a German Shepherd puppy who got its head stuck in a metal railing in Barnsley.
10-week old Wednesday got stuck in the rail in Wombwell, Barnsley yesterday (April 17).
The “stricken pooch” was transported to a vet to be sedated, allowing firefighters to cut the metal away.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue praised those involved in the rescue in a post on social media.
The post reads: “Firefighters from Dearne fire station came to [the puppy’s] rescue.
“Well done to everyone involved!”
