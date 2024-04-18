Barnsley puppy named 'Wednesday' freed from railings after getting head stuck

German Shepherd ‘Wednesday’ is only 10 weeks old.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 18th Apr 2024, 11:14 BST
Firefighters came to the rescue of a German Shepherd puppy who got its head stuck in a metal railing in Barnsley.

10-week old Wednesday got stuck in the rail in Wombwell, Barnsley yesterday (April 17).

The “stricken pooch” was transported to a vet to be sedated, allowing firefighters to cut the metal away.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue shared the images of Wednesday, and the metal railing they managed to get stuck in.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue praised those involved in the rescue in a post on social media.

The post reads: “Firefighters from Dearne fire station came to [the puppy’s] rescue.

“Well done to everyone involved!”

