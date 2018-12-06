Award to Sheffield Health Trust worker for making a difference to patient care

A dedicated health worker at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been honoured for “making a difference to patient care” after winning a national award.

Clinical Support Worker, Maxine Housley, was presented with the Our Health Heroes Clinical Support Worker Award at a ceremony in London after winning a public vote.

It follows her success in the regional section of the awards, which are run by Skills for Health and supported by Health Education England.

Maxine works within the stoma care department of the Trust. Her high-level skill set in the practical management of open abdominal wounds, abdominal fistulae and challenging stomas means she is often the person other nursing and medical staff approach for guidance.

Some of these patients can spend a significant period of time in hospital, and Maxine uses her knowledge and expertise to provide practical and effective advice to help them manage their stoma, as well as offering psychological support.

She was nominated by a colorectal surgeon in recognition of the difference she makes to patient care.

Maxine said: “Thank you to everyone who voted for me and for all the positive support I received.

“I love doing what I do. It is challenging, never boring, and the patients are incredible.

“I get a lot of satisfaction because I see them from the beginning of their hospital stay to the end. A big part of the role is helping them to keep their morale up, and you can really build a relationship with them.

“It is the best feeling in the world when you see a patient through to going home. That is what it is all about.”

Maxine has also produced pictorial guides on stoma care for use in low-resource countries and has been instrumental in recycling returned stoma care products, which would otherwise have been thrown away, for use in West Africa.

In her nomination, colleagues described her as “a miracle worker, using appliances, products and her years of experience.