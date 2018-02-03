Armed forces charity needs new volunteers for South Yorkshire

An urgent call has been made by armed forces charity SSAFA for new volunteers to support lonely and isolated veterans in South Yorkshire.

Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association, is a UK charity that provides lifelong support to serving men and women and veterans from the British Armed Forces and their families or dependents.

The latest research by SSAFA has found that more than two in five (41 percent) of British Armed Forces veterans surveyed, aged 25-45, have felt lonely, isolated, or suicidal since leaving the Armed Forces. With one in five (22 percent) of veterans stating that they would feel less lonely if they had a stronger support group.

Head of Volunteering at SSAFA, Christine Cribb, said: ““Our research has highlighted just how many veterans are feeling lonely and isolated during that pivotal transition to civilian life. After all they have given us, we feel it is our duty to make sure that every veteran receives the help and support they need during this time.

You can help SSAFA reach more veterans in South Yorkshire by joining our network of dedicated volunteers. They have sacrificed a great deal for us, so now it’s our turn to support them. Please get in touch with one of our team to find out more.”

In a bid to meet the need for more volunteers and to ensure no veteran’s call goes unanswered, the SSAFA South Yorkshire Branch is urgently appealing to local residents to join its network of dedicated volunteers and provide support for the Armed Forces community.

The transition back to civilian life after leaving the military can be difficult for some veterans. Their employment, living arrangements, financial stability, and personal lifestyles all change at once as they leave behind their usual support networks and try to acclimatise to their new life.

SSAFA volunteer caseworkers provide support to veterans and their families who are in need. This could include access to financial assistance, advice and support on personal affairs, and access to special equipment for those with disabilities.

If you want to join the SSAFA South Yorkshire Branch as a caseworker or branch secretary, visit www.ssafa.org.uk/newrecruits or call 0800 032 5612.