Sheffield marked Armed Forces and Veterans Day on June 21 with a trooping of the colours outside Town Hall and a display on Fargate.
Sheffield typically holds the event a full week ahead of Armed Forces Day, which this year falls on June 28, so veterans can attend both local and national ceremonies.
See if you can spot any familiar faces in uniform or any aspiring cadets from our gallery below.
