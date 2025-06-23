Armed Forces and Veterans Day 2025: 18 pictures of veterans, personnel and young cadets on parade in Sheffield

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 10:56 BST

Here are 18 photos of Sheffield veterans, armed forces personnel and young cadets on parade in the city centre this weekend.

Sheffield marked Armed Forces and Veterans Day on June 21 with a trooping of the colours outside Town Hall and a display on Fargate.

Sheffield typically holds the event a full week ahead of Armed Forces Day, which this year falls on June 28, so veterans can attend both local and national ceremonies.

See if you can spot any familiar faces in uniform or any aspiring cadets from our gallery below.

18 pictures of veterans, personnel and young cadets at Armed Forces and Veterans Day 2025 in Sheffield on June 21, 2025.

1. Armed Forces and Veterans Day 2025 Sheffield

18 pictures of veterans, personnel and young cadets at Armed Forces and Veterans Day 2025 in Sheffield on June 21, 2025. | Errol Edwards

18 pictures of veterans, personnel and young cadets at Armed Forces and Veterans Day 2025 in Sheffield on June 21, 2025.

2. Armed Forces and Veterans Day 2025 Sheffield

18 pictures of veterans, personnel and young cadets at Armed Forces and Veterans Day 2025 in Sheffield on June 21, 2025. | Errol Edwards

18 pictures of veterans, personnel and young cadets at Armed Forces and Veterans Day 2025 in Sheffield on June 21, 2025.

3. Armed Forces and Veterans Day 2025 Sheffield

18 pictures of veterans, personnel and young cadets at Armed Forces and Veterans Day 2025 in Sheffield on June 21, 2025. | Errol Edwards

18 pictures of veterans, personnel and young cadets at Armed Forces and Veterans Day 2025 in Sheffield on June 21, 2025.

4. Armed Forces and Veterans Day 2025 Sheffield

18 pictures of veterans, personnel and young cadets at Armed Forces and Veterans Day 2025 in Sheffield on June 21, 2025. | Errol Edwards

