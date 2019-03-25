Have your say

Another takeaway on London Road has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating.

The Star revealed back in January that Kurdistan Charcoal Grill had been ordered to improve after being given the lowest possible food hygiene score.

Food Hygiene Ratings

This was after officers from the Food Standards Agency uncovered the unhygienic conditions at Shakeaway milkshake bar, forcing the store to close.

All eateries in Sheffield have their hygiene standards inspected by safety officers from the local authority.

There are dozens of restaurants, takeaways and cafes on London Road, which starts in the city centre and heads out towards Sheffield’s southern suburbs.

Officers from the Food Standards Agency inspected Curry Master on February 9, 2019 and have declared that urgent improvement is necessary.

The takeaway was inspected on its hygienic food handling, its cleanliness and conditions of facilities and the building and the management of food safety.

Inspectors ordered an improvement on their food handling and declared that major improvement was necessary on its cleanliness and conditions as well as their food safety.

The food safety officer inspecting the business checks how well the business is meeting the law by looking at:

- how hygienically the food is handled

- how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- the condition of the structure of the buildings

- the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

The top rating of ‘5’ means that the business was found to have ‘very good’ hygiene standards.

A Totley takeaway has also been slapped with a zero-star food hygiene rating in a recent inspection.

Balti Ghar on Baslow Road was inspected on Thursday, February 7 and officers found that improvement was necesarry in their food handling while major improvement was ordered into the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building and the management of food safety.

Sheffield City Council said it has a zero-tolerance policy on hygiene and revisits all premises with a food hygiene rating of zero, one or two to make sure that standards improve.

If a food business fails to improve, then the council will consider formal legal proceedings such as Improvement Notices, Prohibition or Prosecution.