Can you help these two inseparable cute guinea pig pals who were found abandoned, frightened and all alone?

The two cute fellows Bear and Bandit are now looking for a place they can feel wanted.

The RSPCA received 1,402 reports of abandoned guinea pigs over the past three years.

These two energetic guinea pigs are now looking for their forever home after they were abandoned in a box.

Bear and Bandit are nine month old brothers who were dumped outside RSPCA Sheffield animal centre in August this year.

The pair were quite timid after their ordeal but have grown in confidence over the last four months. They are now being cared for by RSPCA Manchester and Salford branch and currently looking for new owners.

Susie Hughes, manager at the branch, said: “They were abandoned outside an RSPCA centre in August but sadly the animal centre did not have the facilities to care for guinea pigs so they were transferred to our care. The boys were understandably timid for quite some time but after spending time in their foster home and once they were neutered, this stunning pair have blossomed into great companions and are a joy to watch.

“The pair are inseparable - Bandit follows Bear wherever he goes and the two of them are always cuddling up together. They love their large enclosure and like to come out every night for an energetic play in their pen too. At the moment, they don’t enjoy too much handling but will happily sit on your lap, and make the most of being hand-fed,” she added.

Bear and Bandit will need an indoor home. They would benefit from having someone who has had guinea pigs before and can spend some time gaining their trust and watching them develop.

For more information about how you can give help and a new forever home to Bear and Bandit contact the branch on 0161 882 0680.