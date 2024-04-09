Adopt a dog Sheffield: Three dogs at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary that no one seems to want
Thornberry Animal Sanctuary has appealed for people to share these three lovely greyhounds’ photos to try and find them a new home.
Rue, Meg and Tilly’s racing days are over and they are each in need of nice comfy homes and loving families to call their own.
The sanctuary says black greyhounds always take the longest to rehome, and these three girls are sadly following that pattern - there has not been a single expression of interest form in any of them, in their three months at the shelter.
Thornberry said on their Facebook page: “All of them have so much love to give and just need a chance.
“If you have room in your heart and home for one of our gentle girls please apply via our website.”
