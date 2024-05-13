The unnamed puppy at Sheffield City Council Stray Kennels.

The unnamed black and white pup is only six months old.

A puppy who was thrown out of a moving car and left as a stray with her sister is in need of adoption.

The unnamed terrier cross, now being looked after at Sheffield City Council Stray Kennels, is only six months old.

Her sister, who is a similar age and went through the same upsetting ordeal, has thankfully already been adopted from the kennels.

The black and white puppy is understandably quite timid and nervous, but still has a very sweet and loving temperament once she trusts you, according to the kennels.

A quiet home without other pets or children would be best suited to her.

She got along well with her sister, but does not seem to be as trusting of the other dogs in the kennel and has been reactive to them.

The kennels say “this little lady really deserves to find her 5 star forever home”.