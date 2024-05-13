Adopt a Dog Sheffield: "Sweet and loving" terrier puppy thrown out of moving car with her sister needs a home
A puppy who was thrown out of a moving car and left as a stray with her sister is in need of adoption.
The unnamed terrier cross, now being looked after at Sheffield City Council Stray Kennels, is only six months old.
Her sister, who is a similar age and went through the same upsetting ordeal, has thankfully already been adopted from the kennels.
The black and white puppy is understandably quite timid and nervous, but still has a very sweet and loving temperament once she trusts you, according to the kennels.
A quiet home without other pets or children would be best suited to her.
She got along well with her sister, but does not seem to be as trusting of the other dogs in the kennel and has been reactive to them.
The kennels say “this little lady really deserves to find her 5 star forever home”.
Find more information about her on their website, or call 01142726758 or 07817 497995.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.