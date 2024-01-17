Adopt a dog Sheffield: Little blind dog Jade in 'desperate need' of forever home that can meet special needs
"Her lack of vision certainly doesn't hold her back."
and live on Freeview channel 276
A South Yorkshire animal charity is making a 'special appeal' to find a home for a completely blind Yorkshire Terrier.
Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in Dinnington, Rotherham, is hoping someone can provide the kind of forever home where seven-year-old Jade can live with care and attention.
Jade is completely blind and her eyes are both easily damaged and very sensitive - but that just means she would be perfect for a slow-paced home or just right for someone in retirement.
The charity says: "Jade's lack of vision certainly doesn't hold her back.
"Jade would love a secure garden that she can relax and potter around in at her own luxury. She loves to sit on your lap for a cuddle and is very trusting of humans. She loves to be brushed and adjusts well to new places once familiar. She loves toys, the squeakier the better."
Jade would need to be the only dog in the house and preferably also with young children (but visiting children are fine). She might also make friends with a car, with very gradual introductions.
However, the team make it clear whoever takes Jade in will need to have her interests at heart and be vigilant.
They write: "Her eyes are incredibly sensitive and easily damaged. We cannot express enough how important it is to seek veterinary advice if there is any irritation, changes or abnormalities to your pets - particularly in this area, as not all injuries may be visible without veterinary tools."
Anyone who thinks they can give Jade a lap to snuggle up on for good should contact Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.