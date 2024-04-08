Adopt a dog Sheffield: "Giddy, full of fun" black Labrador ready to be adopted by loving family

Milo is just 18 months old.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 8th Apr 2024, 15:50 BST
A gorgeous black Labrador is ready to meet his prospective adopters at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

Milo is a “giddy” 18-month-old pup who is described as “full of fun” and a “typical bouncy Labrador” by staff at the shelter.

He would benefit from an experienced and active home, and could live with older children 12+.

Milo is dog-friendly and could possibly live with another similar sized dog.

Milo, at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
Milo, at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

He loves to explore outdoors and will need an owner who can help him get plenty of exercise.

After sharing a photo of him on Facebook, Thornberry’s comments are already full of people calling him a “beauty”, a “handsome boy”, or trying to persuade people they know to get their own dog’s a new buddy.

If you are interested in Milo becoming part of your family, please visit Thornberry’s website and complete an enquiry form.

