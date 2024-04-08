Adopt a dog Sheffield: "Giddy, full of fun" black Labrador ready to be adopted by loving family
A gorgeous black Labrador is ready to meet his prospective adopters at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.
Milo is a “giddy” 18-month-old pup who is described as “full of fun” and a “typical bouncy Labrador” by staff at the shelter.
He would benefit from an experienced and active home, and could live with older children 12+.
Milo is dog-friendly and could possibly live with another similar sized dog.
He loves to explore outdoors and will need an owner who can help him get plenty of exercise.
After sharing a photo of him on Facebook, Thornberry’s comments are already full of people calling him a “beauty”, a “handsome boy”, or trying to persuade people they know to get their own dog’s a new buddy.
If you are interested in Milo becoming part of your family, please visit Thornberry’s website and complete an enquiry form.
