A gorgeous black Labrador is ready to meet his prospective adopters at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

Milo is a “giddy” 18-month-old pup who is described as “full of fun” and a “typical bouncy Labrador” by staff at the shelter.

He would benefit from an experienced and active home, and could live with older children 12+.

Milo is dog-friendly and could possibly live with another similar sized dog.

He loves to explore outdoors and will need an owner who can help him get plenty of exercise.

After sharing a photo of him on Facebook, Thornberry’s comments are already full of people calling him a “beauty”, a “handsome boy”, or trying to persuade people they know to get their own dog’s a new buddy.