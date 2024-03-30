4 . Ken, at Sheffield Council Stray Kennels

Ken the American bulldog was brought into kennels after being found roaming as a stray. His microchip was not registered, so we do not know his original name or exact date of birth. He is around only 1 year old, and is a friendly, boisterous, playful overgrown pup! He knows how to “sit” on command but needs all aspects of training - luckily he is very food motivated. Ken does jump up a lot so will need a home without young children. He is strong on the lead so will need a capable handler. He is very sweet, his tail never stops wagging, and he loves nothing more than a good fuss.