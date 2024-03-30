There are a couple of cute new faces who have appeared at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and Sheffield Council Stray Kennels recently.
Sadly, many of the dogs at the council kennels have upsetting backstories and are in desperate need of a family's love and some home comforts.
Smokey was abandoned in the woods, and stayed where he was, faithfully waiting for his owner to come back - despite not being tied up.
Faith the Presa Canario was tied up and abandoned, found on a rainy night caked in mud and "emaciated". Luckily, she was found and bought to safety. Could you be the next good thing to happen to her?
Some of the newcomers at Thornberry include Luna, a unique Saluki cross, lovely one-eyed Betty the bulldog, and Alice the poodle cross.
The gallery below includes all of Thornberry's 16 hopefuls, along with 11 dogs from the council's kennels.
We will bring the other half of the council's furry residents to The Star next week, but if you want to get to know them before then, you can find them all on Sheffield Council Stray Kennels' website.
1. Zoona, at Sheffield Council Stray Kennels
Zoona was brought into kennels after being found roaming as a stray. Her chip shows that she is called Zoona and is only a year old, but staff could not get in touch with any owner. Zoona is a staffy cross with a very sweet, friendly and affectionate temperament. She is very agile and can jump a low fence so will need a very secure garden. She seems to be housetrained, and would make a lovely pet in her forever home.
2. Smokey, at Sheffield Council Stray Kennels
Handsome Smokey the Cane Corso was brought into kennels after he was found abandoned in a woods. Faithfully, he waited at the spot where he was abandoned for his owner to return, as he wasn’t tied up. He is around 18 months old, and was a little timid on arrival, in a totally emaciated state. He is now steadily gaining weight and confidence, and is playful, affectionate and bouncy.
3. Isabella, at Sheffield Council Stray Kennels
This lovely girl was brought into kennels after being found roaming as a stray. Her owner's microchip details were not up to date, but her name is Isabella and she is 7 years old. She is 3/4 French bulldog and 1/4 Staffordshire bull terrier. She is very friendly, energetic and playful, and loves her food and a good fuss. She tends to stay clean in her kennel which is a good indicator that she is house trained, and she knows basic commands. Isabella has a fantastic temperament and would make a great companion!
4. Ken, at Sheffield Council Stray Kennels
Ken the American bulldog was brought into kennels after being found roaming as a stray. His microchip was not registered, so we do not know his original name or exact date of birth. He is around only 1 year old, and is a friendly, boisterous, playful overgrown pup! He knows how to “sit” on command but needs all aspects of training - luckily he is very food motivated. Ken does jump up a lot so will need a home without young children. He is strong on the lead so will need a capable handler. He is very sweet, his tail never stops wagging, and he loves nothing more than a good fuss.
