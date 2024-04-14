Three animal shelters across Sheffield are currently looking after 24 dogs between them who are all hoping to find their forever home.
RSPCA Sheffield, Blue Cross, and Helping Yorkshire Poundies are busy training, looking after and getting to know these gorgeous pups until they find their adoptive families.
There are a huge range of personalities, ages, and breeds available, including four gorgeous bulldog puppies, some older companions, and, sadly, a couple of dogs who have found themselves in a shelter after their owners passed away.
1. Ayda, at RSPCA Sheffield
Ayda is such a clever lady and just wants to please. She does need to see the dentist and have a number of broken teeth removed, with the others getting a good clean too. For this reason she needs a home on a foster basis initially, with a plan of adoption post surgery. She can be a little picky when it comes to her walking pals, and may be better as the only pet in the home, so she can have all the love and attention she deserves.
2. Goose, at RSPCA Sheffield
Goose is the most happy little boy and will brighten up the days of everyone he meets along the way. His training needs to start right back at basics. Still being a baby and already having been through a lot all ready, Goose is looking for a home where his family won't be leaving him for long periods.
3. Denny, at RSPCA Sheffield
Denny, a Shepherd x Lab, found his way to the shelter after his owner sadly passed away leaving him with no one to care for him. Typical of large breeds, he doesn’t know his strength and size, and so can be a bit rude and over-excitable, but has been quick to learn some manners and commands. Denny loves to be with people and will smother you in affection and love.
4. Brin, at RSPCA Sheffield
Lovely older boy Brin, breed unknown, was sadly abandoned by his previous family. He has been very friendly to everyone he has met in his time at the shelter, including vets. He is still very active and likes to keep busy, go on walks, and have free time outside.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.