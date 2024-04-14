Adopt a dog Sheffield: 24 gorgeous dogs and puppies at RSPCA, Blue Cross and more who need a loving home

Do you have a dog-shaped gap to fill in your home?

By Chloe Aslett
Published 12th Apr 2024, 10:12 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST

Three animal shelters across Sheffield are currently looking after 24 dogs between them who are all hoping to find their forever home.

RSPCA Sheffield, Blue Cross, and Helping Yorkshire Poundies are busy training, looking after and getting to know these gorgeous pups until they find their adoptive families.

There are a huge range of personalities, ages, and breeds available, including four gorgeous bulldog puppies, some older companions, and, sadly, a couple of dogs who have found themselves in a shelter after their owners passed away.

If any of the following wonderful dogs catch your eye, make sure to fill out the relevant forms on RSPCA Sheffield, Blue Cross, and Helping Yorkshire Poundies' websites.

Ayda is such a clever lady and just wants to please. She does need to see the dentist and have a number of broken teeth removed, with the others getting a good clean too. For this reason she needs a home on a foster basis initially, with a plan of adoption post surgery. She can be a little picky when it comes to her walking pals, and may be better as the only pet in the home, so she can have all the love and attention she deserves.

1. Ayda, at RSPCA Sheffield

Goose is the most happy little boy and will brighten up the days of everyone he meets along the way. His training needs to start right back at basics. Still being a baby and already having been through a lot all ready, Goose is looking for a home where his family won't be leaving him for long periods.

2. Goose, at RSPCA Sheffield

Denny, a Shepherd x Lab, found his way to the shelter after his owner sadly passed away leaving him with no one to care for him. Typical of large breeds, he doesn’t know his strength and size, and so can be a bit rude and over-excitable, but has been quick to learn some manners and commands. Denny loves to be with people and will smother you in affection and love.

3. Denny, at RSPCA Sheffield

Lovely older boy Brin, breed unknown, was sadly abandoned by his previous family. He has been very friendly to everyone he has met in his time at the shelter, including vets. He is still very active and likes to keep busy, go on walks, and have free time outside.

4. Brin, at RSPCA Sheffield

