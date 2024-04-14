1 . Ayda, at RSPCA Sheffield

Ayda is such a clever lady and just wants to please. She does need to see the dentist and have a number of broken teeth removed, with the others getting a good clean too. For this reason she needs a home on a foster basis initially, with a plan of adoption post surgery. She can be a little picky when it comes to her walking pals, and may be better as the only pet in the home, so she can have all the love and attention she deserves.