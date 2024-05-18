HYPS has a very small team of volunteers, and are always looking for more to help them out.
If you think you could give time to the shelter, or a home to one of their dogs, fill out the relevant forms or contact them via their website.
See the 19 photos below and some information about each of the dogs to decide if you could be the one to give them a loving home.
1. Digby, at HYPS
Handsome young Digby is a Rottie cross who is around 10 months old. He is a wonderful boy who has been in foster for some time, and is now ready to start looking for his forever home. Digby is a loyal, loving boy who bonds closely with his people. He can be a shy around strangers in new places, but is a typical bouncy youngster when he’s familiar with his surroundings. He hasn’t seen much of the big wide world before, so is a bit of a work in progress, but he’s only very young and picks things up quickly. Digby is housetrained and is well behaved around the house. He does struggle being left alone and can cry/howl, but this is improving. He’s very excitable and distracted when he sees other dogs out and about – he shows zero aggression towards dogs, but has no social skills, so needs some help with this to make sure he matures into a well mannered boy! Digby needs a home who have previous large breed experience to help him guide him through his adolescence and give him the life he deserves.
Little Kevin is a Pug cross, possibly Frenchie, and is only around 8-10 months old! He loves to be close to 'his person' for cuddles. Kevin would love a home where he will have plenty of company, but will settle in a crate for an hour or two. As he’s young, he will need a home where he will get a decent amount of exercise, but within reason for his breed type. He’s just such a lovely little boy who wants to be loved.
9 month old Skye is the most gorgeous Blue Brindle Cane Corso girl. She is a typical playful puppy with so much character and the biggest smile! She is very clever and is very eager to learn. As Skye can be quite bouncy and easily excited, so a home with older children (or child free) would be best for her at this stage. Skye ideally needs a home with breed experience, or knowledge of Cane Corsos/Mastiff breeds to make sure she matures into a well rounded, happy and social girl.
This squishy-faced girl is Minnie, and she is looking for a Bully breed loving forever home. She is a Standard/Pocket Bully type breed (she has been assessed by police, and confirmed as not XL). Minnie is a typical friendly Bully who has been no trouble at all since arriving at HYPS. She can be a bit boisterous at times, so would be best in a child free home. Her dream home would have a secure garden for her to play and sunbathe in this summer. She’s a little stunner who will blossom in the right home.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.