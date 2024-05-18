1 . Digby, at HYPS

Handsome young Digby is a Rottie cross who is around 10 months old. He is a wonderful boy who has been in foster for some time, and is now ready to start looking for his forever home. Digby is a loyal, loving boy who bonds closely with his people. He can be a shy around strangers in new places, but is a typical bouncy youngster when he’s familiar with his surroundings. He hasn’t seen much of the big wide world before, so is a bit of a work in progress, but he’s only very young and picks things up quickly. Digby is housetrained and is well behaved around the house. He does struggle being left alone and can cry/howl, but this is improving. He’s very excitable and distracted when he sees other dogs out and about – he shows zero aggression towards dogs, but has no social skills, so needs some help with this to make sure he matures into a well mannered boy! Digby needs a home who have previous large breed experience to help him guide him through his adolescence and give him the life he deserves.