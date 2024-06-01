1 . Belle, at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

4-year-old Belle, a chihuahua x Yorkie cross, can be timid meeting new people but warms quickly with a gentle approach. The shelter are unsure of her history but she has found safety and security staying with them. She would benefit from a family who are confident to welcome a nervous addition and build up her confidence. She is best suited to a home where there are older teens+ and must have a garden where she can relax. Past her nervous nature, Belle is a real lapdog who is extremely affectionate.