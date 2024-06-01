We have an adorable round up of 18 rescue dogs currently staying at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.
Some of the dogs have been there a long time - Albus the Lurcher has been there for at least six months, and has just celebrated his first birthday at the shelter.
Belle, a Chihuahua cross Yorkshire Terrier, is one of the new arrivals, and is the cutest, timid little girl.
Why not look at some of the familiar faces with fresh eyes, and see if you might be able to give them a home?
The 18 photos below include brief descriptions of the dogs’ personalities and needs
1. Belle, at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4-year-old Belle, a chihuahua x Yorkie cross, can be timid meeting new people but warms quickly with a gentle approach. The shelter are unsure of her history but she has found safety and security staying with them. She would benefit from a family who are confident to welcome a nervous addition and build up her confidence. She is best suited to a home where there are older teens+ and must have a garden where she can relax. Past her nervous nature, Belle is a real lapdog who is extremely affectionate.
2. Peanut, at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
Peanut, an 11-month-old Pomeranian cross, is a young, spirited boy who needs comprehensive training, including house training. His playful and mischievous nature means he would thrive best in a home experienced with his breed. Regular grooming is essential to keep his coat in top condition. He can be reactive to larger breed dogs and further training is advised.
3. Sprout, at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
Sprout, a seven month old crossbreed, is incredibly bright and has basic training which the shelter is keen for his adopters to continue. He loves people so much. Sprout could be introduced to older, confident children with adults who are mindful he has a lot of growing room and is very strong. Sprout could live with another dog providing the team feel their temperaments and playstyles match.
4. Bruno, at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
Bruno, a ten month old Doberman, will prefer a home with large breed experience. He will need to attend puppy training classes as part of his adoption criteria and a secure garden is essential. Bruno could live with other adult dogs dependent on a successful dog introduction here at Thornberry.
