We have an adorable round up of 17 rescue dogs currently staying at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

It might look like there are only 16 on the list - that’s because mum and daughter, Bella and Rosie, are listed on one as they will need to be adopted together.

Some of the dogs have been there a long time - Whiskey, Pluto and Albus in particular have been there since mid-late 2023.

Tulip is an interesting breed, a two-year-old Dachshund/Jack Russel cross. They describe her as a small dog with a big personality.

Why not look at some of the familiar faces with fresh eyes, and see if you might be able to give them a home?

The list of 17 furry friends below includes descriptions of the dogs’ personalities and needs, as well as adorable photos of them.

If you need more information or are interested in caring for any of them, fill in a form via Thornberry’s website.

Blue, at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary Blue is a gentle and loving 11-year-old Whippet who is struggling in a kennel environment, and desperate to find a foster home. Blue is a sweet senior boy who deserves to spend his golden years in comfort and love. He requires a home pet free, with low leaving hours and a garden is a most for his criteria. Blue can manage shorter walks of 10 – 15 minutes maximum and is more than happy with pottering in a secure garden. Blue will need to return back to Thornberry so they can manage his medical needs.

Tulip, at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary Tulip, a 2-year old Dachshund/Jack Russel cross, is a small girl with a big personality who will thrive in a home prepared to continue her training. She will be best suited to a home based in a quiet or rural area. Tulip is uncomfortable around other dogs so will need a pet free home, and where children are present they will need to be teens. Tulip will make a wonderful project dog for anyone with time and patience.

Edwina, at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary Edwina is a one-year-old Jack Russel Terrier who would love an active household, pet-free, with older children. Edwina is best suited to a home prepared to provide her with some basic training. She can be initially nervous of new people which is usually displayed by her barking at anybody new but soon comes round and shows her very affectionate self. Edwina would make a wonderful companion in the right home.