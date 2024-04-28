Adopt a Dog Sheffield: 16 adorable dogs at Helping Yorkshire Poundies who need loving owners

There are 16 pups currently living at the shelter.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 28th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST
Helping Yorkshire Poundies works tirelessly to help dogs on death row and find them the caring homes they deserve.

The 16 dogs currently in their care come from a range of different backgrounds.

One had their long-term owner sadly pass away.

Another, Baz, arrived at the shelter “emaciated” but has since grown back to a healthy weight thanks to the help of the team of volunteers.

If you think you could offer any of these poor pups a home, go to HYPS’ website.

