Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Helping Yorkshire Poundies works tirelessly to help dogs on death row and find them the caring homes they deserve.

The 16 dogs currently in their care come from a range of different backgrounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One had their long-term owner sadly pass away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another, Baz, arrived at the shelter “emaciated” but has since grown back to a healthy weight thanks to the help of the team of volunteers.