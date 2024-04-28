Adopt a Dog Sheffield: 16 adorable dogs at Helping Yorkshire Poundies who need loving owners
There are 16 pups currently living at the shelter.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies works tirelessly to help dogs on death row and find them the caring homes they deserve.
The 16 dogs currently in their care come from a range of different backgrounds.
One had their long-term owner sadly pass away.
Another, Baz, arrived at the shelter “emaciated” but has since grown back to a healthy weight thanks to the help of the team of volunteers.
If you think you could offer any of these poor pups a home, go to HYPS’ website.
