These include pups as tiny as 20-week-old Herbie, a Patterdale cross.
Breeds from Chow Chows, bulldogs, a Serbian husky cross, and even a Japanese Akita are all in need of their new homes.
They have a variety of personalities, making them suited to a range of homes based on factors like children, other dogs, other pets, and amount of time they can be left alone.
The dogs find themselves in the shelters for various reasons too, including, sadly, owners passing away.
Do you think you could give any of these lovely dogs a new lease of life?
1. Hachi, at Sheffield City Council Stray Kennels
This lovely boy was picked up after being found roaming as a stray. Unfortunately he is not microchipped so staff do not know his name or exact date of birth, but the kennels have aged him around 2 years old & named him Hachi. He seems to be housetrained, and has shown no negative reactions towards other dogs. An Akita experienced home would be preferable for Hachi.
2. Rosie, at Sheffield City Council Stray Kennels
Rosie was sadly found tied up and abandoned in an emaciated state. She is not microchipped but the kennels have named her, and aged her at around 2 years old. Despite her rough start in life, she has the sweetest and most affectionate temperament. Initially she is a little timid meeting new people but she soon enjoys a fuss.
3. Jacko, at RSPCA Sheffield
Jacko, a nine year old pocket bully, is the happiest and friendliest boy you could meet. Since arriving, Jacko has stolen the hearts of all the kennel team, with his sweet and loving nature. He loves to go for a plod around our paddock, then into the homeroom for sofa snuggles. RSPCA Sheffield thinks he will be ok to live with dog savvy primary school children.
4. Coco, at RSPCA Sheffield
Coco, a three year old French Bulldog, is finally ready to find her forever home after being in the shelter's care for over a year. They are looking for a flat faced breed-experienced home or a family that have done extensive research and are comfortable managing and affording the typical Frenchie health issues for the rest of her life. She has had several operations to correct her breathing and urine tract but she handled these like a pro and has never let them get her down. She is nothing but friendly to everyone she meets, including the vets, other dogs, and dog-savvy kids.
