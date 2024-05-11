4 . Molly, at Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Molly is two to three years old and is a beautiful Mastiff cross. She has sadly had her ears cropped, but we hope people won’t judge her on this, as she really is a sweetheart. Molly is almost like a big puppy in how she plays – she loves to have a toy in her mouth, and loves her teddys (the stuffing may not last too long though!). She looks for reassurance from her handler and does need some confidence building. She is just desperate to be given second chance and start her new life with a family who cares about her.