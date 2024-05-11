Adopt a Dog Sheffield: 13 new arrivals at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and more who are ready to be adopted

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 11th May 2024, 05:00 BST

It has been a busy few weeks at Sheffield’s animal shelters, with lots of new furry faces.

Between them, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, Helping Yorkshire Poundies and Sheffield City Council Stray Kennels have had 13 dogs arrive on the doorstep.

These include lovely elderly pup Coco, dogs of various breeds who aren’t even one yet, and two terrier sisters who were sadly thrown from a moving car.

Despite some sad backstories, all the pups are safe and sound now, getting looked after by Sheffield’s incredible animal-loving staff and volunteers.

But, they can’t stay at the shelters forever - and that’s where you come in.

Take a look at the adorable photos of 13 furry friends below, and if you’re someone with a dog-shaped void in your home, get in touch with the relevant shelter via their websites linked here: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, Helping Yorkshire Poundies and Sheffield City Council Stray Kennels.

This lovely girl was brought in after being thrown out of a moving car with her sister. She is around six months old, and believed to be a terrier cross of medium size. She has a rough, brindle & white coat. Despite her ordeal she is friendly, confident and full of character.

1. Unnamed terrier, at Sheffield City Council Stray Kennels

The pup on the left is the other sibling, sadly brought into kennels after being thrown out of a moving car with her sister. She is quite timid and nervous. She is around 6 months old, and once she trusts you is very sweet and loving. She gets along well with her sister, but other than her, a quiet home without other pets or children is best suited to her.

2. Unnamed terrier, at Sheffield City Council Stray Kennels

Billy the lurcher was handed over to kennels due to no fault of his own. He has the sweetest, friendliest temperament, and is two and a half years old. His last owner informed us that he gets on well with other dogs, cats and children. Billy really deserves to find his 5 star forever home!

3. Billy, at Sheffield City Council Stray Kennels

Molly is two to three years old and is a beautiful Mastiff cross. She has sadly had her ears cropped, but we hope people won’t judge her on this, as she really is a sweetheart. Molly is almost like a big puppy in how she plays – she loves to have a toy in her mouth, and loves her teddys (the stuffing may not last too long though!). She looks for reassurance from her handler and does need some confidence building. She is just desperate to be given second chance and start her new life with a family who cares about her.

4. Molly, at Helping Yorkshire Poundies

