Between them, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, Helping Yorkshire Poundies and Sheffield City Council Stray Kennels have had 13 dogs arrive on the doorstep.
These include lovely elderly pup Coco, dogs of various breeds who aren’t even one yet, and two terrier sisters who were sadly thrown from a moving car.
Despite some sad backstories, all the pups are safe and sound now, getting looked after by Sheffield’s incredible animal-loving staff and volunteers.
But, they can’t stay at the shelters forever - and that’s where you come in.
1. Unnamed terrier, at Sheffield City Council Stray Kennels
This lovely girl was brought in after being thrown out of a moving car with her sister. She is around six months old, and believed to be a terrier cross of medium size. She has a rough, brindle & white coat. Despite her ordeal she is friendly, confident and full of character.
2. Unnamed terrier, at Sheffield City Council Stray Kennels
The pup on the left is the other sibling, sadly brought into kennels after being thrown out of a moving car with her sister. She is quite timid and nervous. She is around 6 months old, and once she trusts you is very sweet and loving. She gets along well with her sister, but other than her, a quiet home without other pets or children is best suited to her.
3. Billy, at Sheffield City Council Stray Kennels
Billy the lurcher was handed over to kennels due to no fault of his own. He has the sweetest, friendliest temperament, and is two and a half years old. His last owner informed us that he gets on well with other dogs, cats and children. Billy really deserves to find his 5 star forever home!
4. Molly, at Helping Yorkshire Poundies
Molly is two to three years old and is a beautiful Mastiff cross. She has sadly had her ears cropped, but we hope people won’t judge her on this, as she really is a sweetheart. Molly is almost like a big puppy in how she plays – she loves to have a toy in her mouth, and loves her teddys (the stuffing may not last too long though!). She looks for reassurance from her handler and does need some confidence building. She is just desperate to be given second chance and start her new life with a family who cares about her.
