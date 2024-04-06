A couple of new pups have arrived at Sheffield Council Stray Kennels recently.
Lovely Tam and Taz, a three-year-old German Shepherd and a Patterdale puppy, are pictured below.
Many of the dogs at the council kennels have upsetting backstories and are in desperate need of a family's love and some home comforts.
We took a look at a lot of the faces there in a round-up last week, all of whom are still waiting for their forever family.
If you think you could look after any of the furry friends below, to Sheffield Council Stray Kennels' website to register your interest, where you can also find some information about other pups who have not yet had their photo taken.
1. Tam, at Sheffield Council Stray Kennels
Tam, a three-year-old German shepherd, was found roaming as a stray. From her microchip, the staff at the kennels know her name is Tam and her birthday is December 30, 2020. Tam arrived at kennels underweight, and is now steadily gaining weight. She can be reactive towards other dogs when in her kennel. Tam needs all aspects of training including lead training and housetraining. Her temperament is sweet and loving, so she will make a perfect companion in her new home!
2. Taz, at Sheffield Council Stray Kennels
Lovely Taz, a Patterdale, was found roaming as a stray. He is unfortunately not microchipped so we do not know his name or exact date of birth but the kennels have named him and aged him around only 1 year old. Taz is a typical terrier, confident, high energy and playful. He will need an active home. Taz will need plenty of training to keep him mentally stimulated. Taz appears to be semi-housetrained, he tries to stay clean in his kennel. Taz can be reactive when in his kennel to some other dogs, but he is usually ok with calmer dogs. Taz deserves to find his five-star terrier loving home.
3. Zoona, at Sheffield Council Stray Kennels
Zoona was brought into kennels after being found roaming as a stray. Her chip shows that she is called Zoona and is only a year old, but staff could not get in touch with any owner. Zoona is a staffy cross with a very sweet, friendly and affectionate temperament. She is very agile and can jump a low fence so will need a very secure garden. She seems to be housetrained, and would make a lovely pet in her forever home.
4. Smokey, at Sheffield Council Stray Kennels
Handsome Smokey was brought into kennels after he was found abandoned in a woods. Faithfully, he waited at the spot where he was abandoned for his owner to return, as he wasn’t tied up. He is around 18 months old, and was a little timid on arrival, in a totally emaciated state. He is now steadily gaining weight and confidence, and is playful, affectionate and bouncy.
