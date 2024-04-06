2 . Taz, at Sheffield Council Stray Kennels

Lovely Taz, a Patterdale, was found roaming as a stray. He is unfortunately not microchipped so we do not know his name or exact date of birth but the kennels have named him and aged him around only 1 year old. Taz is a typical terrier, confident, high energy and playful. He will need an active home. Taz will need plenty of training to keep him mentally stimulated. Taz appears to be semi-housetrained, he tries to stay clean in his kennel. Taz can be reactive when in his kennel to some other dogs, but he is usually ok with calmer dogs. Taz deserves to find his five-star terrier loving home.