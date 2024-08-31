2 . Gigi, at Sheffield Council Stray Kennels

"This lovely girl was brought into kennels after being found roaming as a stray. Unfortunately she was not microchipped so we do not know her name or exact date of birth; the kennels have named her Gigi and aged her at around 2 years old. Gigi was a little unsure on arrival at kennels and was timid towards staff, luckily she is easily persuaded with a couple of gravy bones and she makes friends easy! Gigi loves affection and melts into you when having a fuss. Gigi does react at some other dogs when walking past her kennel but this could be due to kennel stress and may not be a behaviour that will persist out of kennels. Gigi is the sweetest girl and deserves her happy forever home!" | Sheffield Council Stray Kennels