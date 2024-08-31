Sheffield Council’s Stray Kennels have 29 dogs listed as up for adoption at the moment, and there are a few new faces at RSPCA Sheffield and Blue Cross, too.
The majority of pups listed by the centres were sadly found as strays, while the rest are there due to circumstances out of their control.
Yola, at the council’s kennels, was sadly found abandoned with a note from her owner tied around her neck.
If you’re thinking of getting a dog, why not adopt instead of buy from a breeder, and give one of these pups a home?
The photos of them below have a description of them from the shelter alongside them to help you get to know them.
We shared the profiles of the other pups at Sheffield Council Stray Kennel’s last week.
If there are any you think you could adopt, enquire through the relevant website: Sheffield Council Stray Kennels, Blue Cross, or RSPCA Sheffield.
