Adopt a Dog Sheffield: 12 lovely dogs who need new homes, including stray abandoned with note around her neck

Published 31st Aug 2024, 07:15 BST

We have rounded up 12 more photos of dogs at South Yorkshire rescue centres who need a home. Could you help them?

Sheffield Council’s Stray Kennels have 29 dogs listed as up for adoption at the moment, and there are a few new faces at RSPCA Sheffield and Blue Cross, too.

The majority of pups listed by the centres were sadly found as strays, while the rest are there due to circumstances out of their control.

Yola, at the council’s kennels, was sadly found abandoned with a note from her owner tied around her neck.

If you’re thinking of getting a dog, why not adopt instead of buy from a breeder, and give one of these pups a home?

The photos of them below have a description of them from the shelter alongside them to help you get to know them.

We shared the profiles of the other pups at Sheffield Council Stray Kennel’s last week.

If there are any you think you could adopt, enquire through the relevant website: Sheffield Council Stray Kennels, Blue Cross, or RSPCA Sheffield.

1. Unnamed American pocket bully, at Sheffield Council Stray Kennels

"Chocolate Tri Mearl American Pocket Bully, one year and nine months old, never been bred. Very good temperament, great around people, other dogs and kids. Loves going for walks. We are in the process of moving house and our new landlord has let it known he will not be accepting pets or she would be definitely staying as she is the perfect family dog." | Sheffield Council Stray Kennels

2. Gigi, at Sheffield Council Stray Kennels

"This lovely girl was brought into kennels after being found roaming as a stray. Unfortunately she was not microchipped so we do not know her name or exact date of birth; the kennels have named her Gigi and aged her at around 2 years old. Gigi was a little unsure on arrival at kennels and was timid towards staff, luckily she is easily persuaded with a couple of gravy bones and she makes friends easy! Gigi loves affection and melts into you when having a fuss. Gigi does react at some other dogs when walking past her kennel but this could be due to kennel stress and may not be a behaviour that will persist out of kennels. Gigi is the sweetest girl and deserves her happy forever home!" | Sheffield Council Stray Kennels

3. Chase, at Sheffield Council Stray Kennels

"This lovely boy was brought into kennels after being found roaming as a stray. He is believed to be an American bulldog cross, his name is Chase and he is 1 year old, born 1/3/23. Chase has been impounded in kennels before but sadly this time his owner failed to come and reclaim him. Chase is always clean in his kennel which is a good indicator that he is housetrained. He is a large dog and is strong on the lead so will require lead training and a capable handler. Chase has such a friendly, playful temperament, he loves everybody he meets! Chase really deserves to find his loving forever home." | Sheffield Council Stray Kennels

4. Yola, at Sheffield Council Stray Kennels

"This sweet girl sadly was found tied up and abandoned with a note tied around her neck from her owner. Her name is Yola and she is just turning 3 years old. Yola is a large mastiff cross. Yola is always clean in her kennel which is a good indicator she is housetrained. She is very strong on the lead so will need a capable handler willing to lead train her. Yola has shown no negative reactions towards other dogs she is kennelled next to. Yola has a friendly, playful temperament and loves nothing more than a belly rub. Yola really deserves to find her forever home." | Sheffield Council Stray Kennels

