We have our weekly round-up of 11 loveable rescue dogs currently staying at Blue Cross and RSPCA Sheffield.
Some of the dogs have been there a while - Nova the Lurcher has been staying at the RSPCA shelter since late last year due to her needing some extra support from her family, when she finds them.
Juniper the American Bulldog is just two months old, and would be perfect for owners looking to adopt a pup from early on in their life.
Why not look at these cute faces and see if you might be able to give them a home?
The 11 photos below include brief descriptions of the dogs’ personalities and needs
If you need more information or are interested in caring for any of them, fill in a form online via Blue Cross or RSPCA Sheffield.
1. Coco, at RSPCA Sheffield
Coco, a three year old French Bulldog, is finally ready to find her forever home after being in the shelter's care for over a year. They are looking for a flat faced breed-experienced home or a family that have done extensive research and are comfortable managing and affording the typical Frenchie health issues for the rest of her life. She has had several operations to correct her breathing and urine tract but she handled these like a pro and has never let them get her down. She is nothing but friendly to everyone she meets, including the vets, other dogs, and dog-savvy kids.
2. Jacko, at RSPCA Sheffield
Jacko, a nine year old pocket bully, is the happiest and friendliest boy you could meet. Since arriving, Jacko has stolen the hearts of all the kennel team, with his sweet and loving nature. He loves to go for a plod around our paddock, then into the homeroom for sofa snuggles. RSPCA Sheffield thinks he will be ok to live with dog savvy primary school children.
3. Tess, at RSPCA Sheffield
Tess, a three year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, sadly could no longer stay where she was, so we stepped in to help find her forever home. When Tess first meets new people, she can be shy and unsure, but once she has made friends with you her real bouncy and kind personality shines through.
4. Princess Margherita, at RSPCA Sheffield
Princess Margherita was left abandoned, tied up, all alone with no care. Thankfully someone found her and contacted the Inspectors, who brought her to RSPCA Sheffield. Despite her past, she has been nothing but super friendly to everyone and every dog she has met, including the vets. She adores to be with people and loves go on adventures. Could you offer Princess Margherita a new life?
