1 . Coco, at RSPCA Sheffield

Coco, a three year old French Bulldog, is finally ready to find her forever home after being in the shelter's care for over a year. They are looking for a flat faced breed-experienced home or a family that have done extensive research and are comfortable managing and affording the typical Frenchie health issues for the rest of her life. She has had several operations to correct her breathing and urine tract but she handled these like a pro and has never let them get her down. She is nothing but friendly to everyone she meets, including the vets, other dogs, and dog-savvy kids.